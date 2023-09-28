11 ways to work autumnal wonder at home

As we wave goodbye to summer and the low autumn sun signals a shift in seasons, a woodland vibe is suddenly where it’s at.

Think harvest time, nature trails, fiery oranges, pumpkins, log baskets and cosy furnishings to come home to.

Here’s how to style up your space and rework existing pieces with autumnal-themed decor and a countrycore aesthetic…

1. Autumn Harvest Floral Wreath – Orange, £27.99, The Range

Adorned with autumnal shades of yellow, orange and burgundy with petite pumpkins peeking out, this rustic wreath can be hung on the door, or placed as a centrepiece to elevate your timely tablescape.

2. Yankee Candle Autumn Daydream, £29.99, Yankee Candle

With top notes of clove, lavender, balsam and eucalyptus, we’ve a burning desire to evoke warming woodland scents for a homely ambience.

3. Emma Bridgewater Vegetable Garden Tomatoes Soup Plate, £25, Daisy Park

With thoughts turning to comfort food, this is the soup plate to cosy up with.

4. Toadstool Ceramic Salt & Pepper Shakers, £18.50, Oliver Bonas

We’ve fallen for these fairytale toadstools.

5. George Natural Reactive Glaze Dinner Set 12-Piece, £30, George Natural Vintage Ceramic Bottle, £12, Direct.asda

Think cottage-style interiors, reclaimed wooden tables, rustic woven hanging baskets – and this timeless stoneware is the finishing touch.

6. Glass BonBon Jar Set of 2, £32.90, Solavia Glassware

What could be lovelier than rambling through the countryside and foraging for pine cones, conkers and their spiky green shells? These glass vessels are perfect for showcasing favourite finds.

7. George Orange Halloween Pumpkin Teapot, £8, George Orange Halloween Pumpkin Serving Bowl, (23.3 x 20.3 x 28.5cm), £12, rest of items from a selection, Direct.asda

It’s pumpkin season which means earthy, sweet squash recipes topped with a warming cuppa.

8. Geometric Square Scatter Cushion Cover, Brick, £12.99, Fausley Log Carrier, £62.99, and other items from a selection, Wayfair

Time to transition your soft furnishings – switch out light covers and throws for heavier fall fabrics. Chunky cushions, faux fur, thick knits and a log basket are your best bet to get the look.

9. Autumn Harvest Pod Garland, £55, Sophie Allport

This harvest garland features faux leaves, simple straw, pinecones and seasonal berries for an autumn colour palette. Lay on a fireplace or drape along a windowsill and style with LED pillar candles… 180cm of length to play with.

10. British Wildlife Collection – Hedgehog Side Plate, £22.50, Jimbobart

When it comes to prickly friends, this sweet side plate imbibes thoughts of country living and spotting hedgehogs amongst the hedgerows.

11. Hello Pumpkin Autumn Cushion, £18, Next

Every accent chair calls for a pumpkin cushion to snug into this time of year.