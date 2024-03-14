11 ways to work Easter splendour into your home

When it comes to entertaining over the long weekend, this surely is the best and most tempting time of year for brunches and themed soirées.

From Easter wreaths to decorative garlands, flourishes of fresh greenery and bunny ears beckoning us with their sweet whiskers, now’s the time to hop to it and forage for some seasonal homewares.

In between Easter hunts, fun and feasting, here’s what’s bringing a smile and streaming happy vibes…

1. Very Home 22” Easter Wreath with Rabbit, £29.99, Very

The sweetest way to welcome friends and family? A seasonal wreath, especially this one with fluffy tail, pink ears, speckled eggs and pastel petals nestled in faux foliage.

2. Toile de Jouy & Gingham Green Reversible Cake Stand, £12, Talking Tables

With hot cross buns and classic simnel cake on the cards, this eye-catching cake stand with double-sided design is just the ticket for tea parties.

3. Bunny Bamboo Serving Board, £7.99, The Range

A bamboo board carved in the shape of a bunny? We’re in… and an Easter gonk makes a great addition to your spread.

4. Daffodil Bone China Small Jug, £16, Daisy Park

Decorating the home with bunches of daffodils and radiating warmth is so much lovelier with a dedicated vase to highlight yellow trumpets. This can also be used for orange juice to top a celebratory Buck’s fizz.

5. Pink & White Easter Egg Outdoor LED Figure, £14.99 (was £29.99), Light Up Tabletop Glass Bunny Decoration, £17.99 (was £24.99), rest of items from a selection, Lights4fun

With the clocks springing forward on Easter Sunday this year, lighting is even more in the spotlight. Weather permitting, we love this outdoor Easter egg to beam on chocolate bunnies – or indoor Easter baskets, should the sun not shine.

6. Easter Egg Wooden Hanging Decorations – 3 Pack, £4.75, Talking Tables

Think a decorative rabbit, butterfly or wildflower to wrap around a napkin – or have as a charming keepsake.

7. Hare Egg Cup, £10, Hare Teacup & Saucer, £26 (Large), Boxing Hares Fabric Placemats (Set of 2), £22, Boxing Hares Napkins (Set of 4), £19, rest of items from a selection, Sophie Allport

Setting the table for Easter brunch is made even more memorable with themed chinaware and dining accessories that showcase painted boiled eggs, edible nests… and cheeky extras for grown-ups.

8. Spring Gnome Cushion, £11.99, The Range

A fun find, garden gnomes are enjoying a moment in the sun and this little fellow will feel right at home on your sofa.

9. TruGlow Pastel LED Taper Candles with Remote Control, £24.99 (was £39.99), 2.3m Easter Egg Micro Fairy Light Garland, £11.99 (was £16.99), 6 Neutral Egg Easter Decorations, £8.99 (was £11.99), rest of items from a selection, Lights4fun

From stringing decorative eggs on satin ribbon, to speckled egg garlands and trendy tapered candles without the worry of a real flame, it’s all in the detail with Scandi-style settings and rustic décor.

10. Yellow Wooden Chick (9cm), £8.99, We Love Seasons

Cute as candy, this chick channels an artisanal feel, and stands out from the crowd.

11. Large Mint Green Easter Bunny, £18, Truffle Tablescapes

Pretty as a picture, this flocked bunny can be styled on a mantlepiece, fireplace or windowsill… and be sure to win everyone over with its stature and fresh, cheerful colour.