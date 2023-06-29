11 ways to work the colour clash trend at home

Some say the bolder the better.

Especially high summer time when the sun’s streaming in – contrasting colours can create a collage-like effect, making everything look so much lovelier.

Whether its pops of pink or playful prints, here’s how to get your graphic groove on with these happy hues and cheerful furnishings…

1. Honeycomb Jug Kettle 1.7L, £36.99; Four Slot Toaster, £42.99, The Range

Bring a ray of sunshine to brekkie with this buttercup yellow kettle and toaster.

2. Palmilla Dinner Plate, (Set of 4), £71.96, rest of items from a selection, Wayfair

From tropical fruit salads to salsa and dips, this melamine tableware with its tropical flower print will make every meal taste more exotic.

3. Colourful Marbled Bamboo Tumblers, £9 each, Rockett St George

With their abstract swirls and pretty hues, these tasty tumblers signal sundowners.

4. Pablo Coasters, Set of 4, £7.95; Pablo Placemats, Set of 4, £25, Graham & Green

These stylish seagrass placemats and coasters channel a Mediterranean vibe – we love their artisanal feel.

5. Lucy Tiffney at Next Ceramic Jug, £30, Next

Pretty as a picture, this arty jug can double as a vase – and makes a beautiful statement with or without a fresh bouquet.

6. Gems Champagne/Cocktail Glass, £50, Set of 4; Tumbler, £45, Set of 4, LSA International

If you’re looking to drink some summer bubbles, these minty green coupes have champagne cocktail written all over them.

7. Bombay Duck Colourful Carnival Pouffe, £150, Joe Browns

A fabulous fusion of function and form, a pouffe can double up as a tabletop, footstool and accent piece to style up a curated corner. This one’s sure to please with its floral fiesta.

8. Sketch Rug in Confetti, from £95; Cut Velvet Cushion, £22, rest of items from a selection, Next

This tufted wool rug has timeless appeal. Versatile enough to style up Scandi schemes, it’s also right at home with boho luxe interiors.

9. Sheridan Maplewood Quilt Cover Set in Pea, King, £69.50 (was £139), Sheridan

Big blooms are all the rage and this lush, emerald green quilt cover evokes thoughts of a tropical island escape.

10. Negroni Framed Wall Art, £49.50, Oliver Bonas

Sometimes even the simplest of recipes can make a showpiece.

11. John Lewis + Matthew Williamson Sunshine Beach Towel, Mustard and Blue, £20 each, John Lewis

When you want to bathe in colour, these designer beach towels with their punchy pattern are right on point.