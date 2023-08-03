11 ways to work the terracotta trend

Think rich warm earthy tones, sandy shades, burnt oranges and you’re in the comfort zone of terracotta.

Calming and comforting, this earthenware shade has an organic feel, and it’s a natural choice for a chic colour palette of rich rusts balanced by beige, neutrals and shell pinks.

Here’s what’s fired our imagination…

1. Carrots Soup Plate, £25, Emma Bridgewater

Whether it’s gazpacho or carrot soup, those power-packed blended veggies and side of crusty bread are the perfect fit this soup plate.

2. Brabantia Tasty + Frying Pan, 20cm, Non-Stick – Terracotta Pink, £31.25, Spatula Plus Cutting Edge, Tasty+ – Terracotta Pink, £8.50, Brabantia

Master the art of flawless, fluffy omelettes and perfect pancakes with Brabantia’s new non-stick frying pan with grip handle in terracotta pink. Suitable for gas, electric, induction and ceramic.

3. Yankee Candle Cinnamon Stick, £31.99, (567g), Yankee Candle

Scentscaping for summer? The sweet, spicy scent of cinnamon with base notes of bay leaf and cedarwood is one of the most familiar fragrances – and will boost your wellbeing with its mood lifting aroma.

4. Shaped Ceramic Set of 3 Mini Vases, £18, Next

Abstract vases are having a moment in the sun this summer and this stoneware trio tick all the boxes. Contemporary and combining rose hues with ivory and terracotta.

5. Bella Terracotta Table Lamp, £125, Natural Raffia Lamp Shade, from £58, Graham & Green

This sculptural lamp makes a sophisticated statement with its raffia lampshade and sets the scene for restful schemes.

6. HK Living Terracotta Vase with Handles, £80, Spicer & Wood

With its decorative handles and Mediterranean vibe, this is the kind of vase that radiates warmth and works like a dream with rustic furniture, tans, exposed timber and stone.

7. Get Your Funk On Wallpaper in Tuscan Rooftop, The Running Fox and Tahini, £45 per roll, Lust Home

When you want to bring an element of classic retro home, this psychedelic print with its burnt orange hues, caramel and browns is your happy place. A fabulous styling tool, the design has matching paints to play around with to create a contrast wall. And you can change the feel with plush fabrics, rugs and cabinet of curios.

8. Terracotta Dreams A3 Abstract Print, Oak Frame, £39, (was £45), Cult Furniture

For no-stress decorating, let someone else’s brush works do the talking. Art prints can be tailored to fit any decor – and Terracotta Dreams channels escapism and freedom of expression.

9. Hutton Compact 2 seater ‘sofa in a box,’ Soft Velvet Rust Brown, £460, Next

If your space is more bijoux than grandiose, this ‘sofa in a box’ is a brilliant way to incorporate more seating without having to commit to larger furnishings. Compact and petite, the sofa arrives in a box, designed to fit through tight spaces – and rust brown velvet feels cosy as we slowly head into autumn.

10. John Lewis Odora Rug, £300, (120 x 180), John Lewis – available from August 6

A mix of wool and silk, this hand-tufted rug with harmonious colourway of sandy shades, dusty pink and damson makes a tactile focal point.

11. Terracotta Super Soft 100% Cotton Bed Linen, King Size Duvet, £79, Standard Pillowcase, £14, Spice Vivienne 100% Cotton Quilted Throw, £109, Secret Linen Store – available from August 11

And so to bed… is there anything lovelier than cocooning yourself in terracotta bed linen to enhance those feel-good vibes from this happy hue? Style with touches of ivory and grey to highlight this pleasing pigment.