11 ways to work white into your interiors

Creating a summery scheme with bright whites, creamy woods and natural decos signals carefree summer living – and feels right, right now.

With warm days ahead and a possible heatwave on the cards, these brilliant white accessories and bleached-out homewares are just the ticket for a summer refresh – and relaxed lifestyle when you want chill out…

1. White Pearl Tableware: White Pearl Stoneware Side Plate, £7, Dinner Plate, £15, Salad Plate, £14, Pasta Bowl, £14, rest of items from a selection, Rose & Grey

A must for summer tablescapes, this crisp white tableware suits every occasion; and works like a dream with rainbow salad recipes to show off those vibrant veggies and peppers.

2. Portland Storage Box – Large, £22, Garden Trading

Stylish storage comes into its own come summertime, especially when you want to put the lid on foodie treats which might attract unwanted visitors. Versatile, easy to stack and pack, what’s not to love?

3. Off White Shell Vase, £38, Rose & Grey

A go-to for coastal decor aesthetic, this shell vase with a seashell-like surface finish is a must-have for pampas grasses and natural driftwood branches.

4. George White Large Solar Candle Lights, £8 each, Direct.asda

Decorative garden lighting is one of the cleverest tools for highlighting unexpected crooks and crannies, nurturing trailing greenery.

5. Roberts Play 11, White, £49.99, Roberts Radio

One to add to your summer playlist with its streamlined tailoring, this new release from Roberts marries form and function with 20 station presets, DAB/DAB+/FM wavebands and portable battery power or via USB-C.

6. Moreton Whitewashed Kubu Rattan Trolley, £425, Marely Vase – Medium, £28, Marely Vase – Large, £48, White Bamboo Round Lantern – Medium, £65, The White Company

A hero piece with timeless appeal, this beautiful bar cart will style up any indoor or outdoor space. Ideal for entertaining al fresco, it’s easy to wheel around and the removeable top tray can be used to proffer canapés and cocktails. With a side caddy for magazines or place settings, it can also be dressed up with artisan decos aplenty.

7. Habitat Kora Rattan Effect Garden Egg Chair, £230, Habitat

When it’s time to invest in a chic, comfy seat, this egg-shaped pod pushes all the right buttons. With curvaceous steel frame, rattan detailing and four soft cushions to snug into, it can be upgraded to an accent chair with a luxurious snow white throw.

8. Lucerna Cream Tassel Solar Lanterns Trio, £34.99, Lights4fun

Setting the scene for a summer soirée? These luxe boho solar lanterns will steal the spotlight when the sun goes down. Finished with decorative tassels and easy to hang from a branch, parasol or garden wall, simply pop them outside when the sun’s up and six to eight hours of sunshine will reward you with a warm, white, LED glow.

9. Dorma Purity Chiltern Bedspread, £120 to £140, rest of items from a selection, Dunelm

Summer bedding signals a seasonal switch to an all-white theme… and fresh white bedspread to top your crisp, clean sheets.

10. Cotswolds Essentials Pure White Clothes Rail, £99, Cotswold Company

If you’re planning a capsule wardrobe and switching out transitional pieces for something lightweight and fluid, you can’t go wrong with a dedicated clothes rail. With its sleek design and storage shelf, this will fit into the smallest of schemes.

11. White 100% Combed Egyptian Cotton Towels, 500 GSM, from £3.99 to £24.99, Homescapes

Nothing channels a boutique hotel vibe like a bundle of white fluffy towels to pat yourself dry after a refreshing shower. Made from Egyptian cotton, these are soft and absorbent without being spendy.