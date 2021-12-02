12 must-have decorations for twinkling trees this Christmas

Go for gold, silver, glitter – and all manner of fancy finds. Here’s how to dress your fir in the finest of furnishings this Christmas…

1. Left to right: Antique Cherry Glass Bauble £5; Gold Ribbed Bauble, £4; Diamante Swan Decoration, £8.95, Green Gold Leaf Glass Bauble, £5, Royal Opera House Shop

(Royal Opera House/PA)Let this gilded swan take centre stage and place the gemstone-red, green and gold by its side.

2. Wilko Luxe Prosecco Bottle Ornament, £2, Wilko stores

(Wilko/PA)

Who wants plain baubles, when you can have fizztastic bubbles instead?

3. Hanging Handmade Floral Kashmir Birds – Set of Three, £14.85, Traidcraft

(Traidcraft/PA)

These sweet tweet-tweets will perch perfectly on your tree’s branches.

4. John Lewis & Partners Luxe City Camera Bauble – Gold, £6 (other items from a selection), John Lewis

(John Lewis/PA)

We’re going snap-happy over this cheeky camera.

5. Rock Star Heroes: Stevie Nicks, Ziggy Stardust, Madonna, Grace Jones Hanging Ornaments, £24 each, House of Hackney (available from Nov 10)

(House of Hackney/PA)

Decadent decos of kindness – these funky figurines pay tribute to some of our best-loved rock-stars, while also supporting the Help Musicians charity.

6. Christmas Whisky Baubles – Set of 4 – Regional Malts, £74.95, Angels’ Share Glass

(Angels’ Share Glass/PA)

From peaty to sherried or a honeyed dram, these colourful whisky baubles are a joy to behold – and to savour. Refillable, radiant and ready when you are.

7. Antique Gold Pinecone Glass LED Christmas Bauble Trio, £19.99, Lights4fun

(Lights4fun/PA)

Your Douglas Fir will love basking in a soft golden glow from these classy glass lights. Top with gold fairy lights and shiny tinsel, for a gorgeous tree dripping in gold.

8. Baastool Christmas Garland, £40, Baastool

(Baastool/PA)

With snowscape scenes in mind, what could be cosier than draping your tree in a sheepskin garland? Weave twinkling lights among the fluffy 10m train for some extra wow-factor.

9. Roller Skate Decoration, £9.95, Graham & Green

(Graham & Green/PA)

Wheels of fun… We’re getting our skates on to bag this little cutie.

10. John Lewis & Partners Blush Coast Mermaid Tree Decoration – Pink, £10, John Lewis

(John Lewis/PA)

Wish upon a star… This little mermaid has captured our hearts. Pair her with rose gold baubles for maximum impact.

11. Lismore Bauble Ornament Cranberry, £140 (other crystal ornaments from a selection), Waterford

(Waterford/PA)

The belle of the baubles, these coloured and clear glass ornaments are a must for glamorous Christmas trees and can be clustered together to catch the light, or placed in a prized position to show off their crystal glitz galore.

12. Set of Five Moon And Stars Baubles, £11.95, Graham & Green

(Graham & Green/PA)

Channelling a celestial theme, you’ll be moonstruck by the beauty of these bijou orbs.