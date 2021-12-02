02 December 2021

12 must-have decorations for twinkling trees this Christmas

By NewsChain Lifestyle
02 December 2021

Go for gold, silver, glitter – and all manner of fancy finds. Here’s how to dress your fir in the finest of furnishings this Christmas…

1. Left to right: Antique Cherry Glass Bauble £5; Gold Ribbed Bauble, £4; Diamante Swan Decoration, £8.95, Green Gold Leaf Glass Bauble, £5, Royal Opera House Shop

(Royal Opera House/PA)Let this gilded swan take centre stage and place the gemstone-red, green and gold by its side.

2. Wilko Luxe Prosecco Bottle Ornament, £2, Wilko stores

(Wilko/PA)

Who wants plain baubles, when you can have fizztastic bubbles instead?

3. Hanging Handmade Floral Kashmir Birds – Set of Three, £14.85, Traidcraft

(Traidcraft/PA)

These sweet tweet-tweets will perch perfectly on your tree’s branches.

4. John Lewis & Partners Luxe City Camera Bauble – Gold, £6 (other items from a selection), John Lewis

(John Lewis/PA)

We’re going snap-happy over this cheeky camera.

5. Rock Star Heroes: Stevie Nicks, Ziggy Stardust, Madonna, Grace Jones Hanging Ornaments, £24 each, House of Hackney (available from Nov 10)

(House of Hackney/PA)

Decadent decos of kindness – these funky figurines pay tribute to some of our best-loved rock-stars, while also supporting the Help Musicians charity.

6. Christmas Whisky Baubles – Set of 4 – Regional Malts, £74.95, Angels’ Share Glass

(Angels’ Share Glass/PA)

From peaty to sherried or a honeyed dram, these colourful whisky baubles are a joy to behold – and to savour. Refillable, radiant and ready when you are.

7. Antique Gold Pinecone Glass LED Christmas Bauble Trio, £19.99, Lights4fun

(Lights4fun/PA)

Your Douglas Fir will love basking in a soft golden glow from these classy glass lights. Top with gold fairy lights and shiny tinsel, for a gorgeous tree dripping in gold.

8. Baastool Christmas Garland, £40, Baastool

(Baastool/PA)

With snowscape scenes in mind, what could be cosier than draping your tree in a sheepskin garland? Weave twinkling lights among the fluffy 10m train for some extra wow-factor.

9. Roller Skate Decoration, £9.95, Graham & Green

(Graham & Green/PA)

Wheels of fun… We’re getting our skates on to bag this little cutie.

10. John Lewis & Partners Blush Coast Mermaid Tree Decoration – Pink, £10, John Lewis

(John Lewis/PA)

Wish upon a star… This little mermaid has captured our hearts. Pair her with rose gold baubles for maximum impact.

11. Lismore Bauble Ornament Cranberry, £140 (other crystal ornaments from a selection), Waterford

(Waterford/PA)

The belle of the baubles, these coloured and clear glass ornaments are a must for glamorous Christmas trees and can be clustered together to catch the light, or placed in a prized position to show off their crystal glitz galore.

12. Set of Five Moon And Stars Baubles, £11.95, Graham & Green

(Graham & Green/PA)

Channelling a celestial theme, you’ll be moonstruck by the beauty of these bijou orbs.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Victory for Meghan Markle! Mail on Sunday publisher loses appeal over ‘private’ letter from duchess to her father

world news

Britney Spears turns 40: A look back at the defining eras of her career

celebrity

Boris Johnson insists no rules broken amid claims of ‘boozy’ Downing Street Christmas party during lockdown

news