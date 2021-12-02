12 must-have decorations for twinkling trees this Christmas
Go for gold, silver, glitter – and all manner of fancy finds. Here’s how to dress your fir in the finest of furnishings this Christmas…
1. Left to right: Antique Cherry Glass Bauble £5; Gold Ribbed Bauble, £4; Diamante Swan Decoration, £8.95, Green Gold Leaf Glass Bauble, £5, Royal Opera House Shop
(Royal Opera House/PA)Let this gilded swan take centre stage and place the gemstone-red, green and gold by its side.
2. Wilko Luxe Prosecco Bottle Ornament, £2, Wilko stores
Who wants plain baubles, when you can have fizztastic bubbles instead?
3. Hanging Handmade Floral Kashmir Birds – Set of Three, £14.85, Traidcraft
These sweet tweet-tweets will perch perfectly on your tree’s branches.
4. John Lewis & Partners Luxe City Camera Bauble – Gold, £6 (other items from a selection), John Lewis
We’re going snap-happy over this cheeky camera.
5. Rock Star Heroes: Stevie Nicks, Ziggy Stardust, Madonna, Grace Jones Hanging Ornaments, £24 each, House of Hackney (available from Nov 10)
Decadent decos of kindness – these funky figurines pay tribute to some of our best-loved rock-stars, while also supporting the Help Musicians charity.
6. Christmas Whisky Baubles – Set of 4 – Regional Malts, £74.95, Angels’ Share Glass
From peaty to sherried or a honeyed dram, these colourful whisky baubles are a joy to behold – and to savour. Refillable, radiant and ready when you are.
7. Antique Gold Pinecone Glass LED Christmas Bauble Trio, £19.99, Lights4fun
Your Douglas Fir will love basking in a soft golden glow from these classy glass lights. Top with gold fairy lights and shiny tinsel, for a gorgeous tree dripping in gold.
8. Baastool Christmas Garland, £40, Baastool
With snowscape scenes in mind, what could be cosier than draping your tree in a sheepskin garland? Weave twinkling lights among the fluffy 10m train for some extra wow-factor.
9. Roller Skate Decoration, £9.95, Graham & Green
Wheels of fun… We’re getting our skates on to bag this little cutie.
10. John Lewis & Partners Blush Coast Mermaid Tree Decoration – Pink, £10, John Lewis
Wish upon a star… This little mermaid has captured our hearts. Pair her with rose gold baubles for maximum impact.
11. Lismore Bauble Ornament Cranberry, £140 (other crystal ornaments from a selection), Waterford
The belle of the baubles, these coloured and clear glass ornaments are a must for glamorous Christmas trees and can be clustered together to catch the light, or placed in a prized position to show off their crystal glitz galore.
12. Set of Five Moon And Stars Baubles, £11.95, Graham & Green
Channelling a celestial theme, you’ll be moonstruck by the beauty of these bijou orbs.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox