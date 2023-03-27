12 of the best chocolate eggs and other gifts to give this Easter

If you want to treat loved ones to something utterly delicious, these gifts have gorgeous written all over them…

1. Chocolate Pen Pals, £11, Hotel Chocolat

Cute as candy, these farmyard friends are bound to please. With milk, caramel, and white chocolate, this trio is likely to tempt young and old alike!

2. The Sweet Reason Company ‘Easter’ Hunt Kit, £29, Not On The High Street

There will be a squeal of delight when your little one opens this cute carton. Includes Easter bunny headband ears, two Easter brownies and organza bag of mini eggs amongst the games and colouring sheets.

3. White Chocolate Rabbit Egg, £16 (two for £26), Bettys

With its sweet ears and cute tail, who can resist this creamy white chocolate egg, decorated with spring flowers?

4. Love Cocoa Luxury Easter Chocolate Hamper, £30, Love Cocoa

With a selection of salted caramel milk chocolate eggs, petite praline eggs, choice of chocolate bars in dark sea salt, ‘bunnycomb’ chocolate and salted caramel, taste buds will be indulged when recipients dive inside.

5. Billionaire Filled Easter Egg, £22.99, Cutter & Squidge

With salted caramel and honeycomb digestive crumb chocolate dreambar, plus caramel ganache-filled eggs, topped with a dusting of gold flakes, what’s not to love?

6. Let’s Be Eggcellent To Each Other, £12, Lush

When you want to switch out sugar for sweet-scented bath bombs, these Flamingo and Golden Eggs are where it’s at.

7. The Ostrich Egg Patisserie, £86, Hotel Chocolat

Bitesize goodies don’t come more delicious or decadent than this. Make it an epic Easter with 20 dessert-inspired goodies.

8. GLOSSYBOX Easter Egg 2023, £30 for subscribers, £40 for non-subscribers, GLOSSYBOX

The sweetest beauty treat, nestled inside this trophy egg are 10 beauty buys (five full-size and five deluxe minis) worth more than £204. Brands include Liz Earle, Elemis, Barry M and Avant Skincare.

9. Biscuiteers Easter Eggs Biscuit Tin, £38, Biscuiteers

Think bejewelled Fabergé-inspired biscuits, topped with icing for an eye-catching centrepiece to your Easter tablescape… we’re in.

10. Spring Bloom Easter Egg, Hand-finished with a Silver Lustre, £40, Bettys

With a sprinkle of stardust in the shape of silver shimmer, and hand-decorated royal icing flowers, this stunning eau de nil Easter egg’s a showstopper!

11. By Sainsbury’s Rainbow Speckled Egg, £4.50, Sainsbury’s

For a cheap and cheerful crowd pleaser for kids, this colourful white chocolate creation is perfect.

12. Moser Roth Milk Chocolate Bunny, £1.49, Aldi

Cute, delicious and half the price of similar products, you can’t go wrong with Aldi’s chocolate bunnies.