12 ways to bring some spring vibes into your home right now

As the countryside steadily wakes up and the tiniest buds begin to blossom, it’s easy to get a little impatient for spring to really bloom.

After all, it feels like we’ve waited a long time to see those blankets of yellow daffodils and clusters of purple crocuses, and those bare branches to come back to life.

Of course, it won’t be long before our gardens and parks start to flaunt their fabulous flora, leaves unfurl and clouds of pink blossom lift our mood.

But to bridge the gap with a little floral flair, we’ve picked a bunch of early bloomers to plant indoors…

1. Bike Planter, £25, Next

It’s bit of a cheat, but what could be more quaint than a bicycle basket filled with flowers? Reclaimed furniture isn’t always easy to come by, but this planter has that salvaged, cottage feel we’re coveting right now.

2. Joules Cambridge Cotton 4 Seater Sofa in Navy Combination, £899 (was £999), DFS

A delightful sofa featuring wildflowers and sprigs of greenery, this joyous print from Joules can be spiked with scattered cushions – think posy prints and bumble bees. Plus it’s reversible, just in case you have a change of heart with the change of seasons, and available in a choice of colours.

3. Designers Guild The Rose Wallpaper, PJD6002/05, £71 per roll; Wrought Iron and Brass Bed Co Lily Iron Day Bed Frame – Single – Black, £795 (furnishings from a selection), John Lewis

A striking feature wall of rambling yellow roses, symbolising friendship and joy? We’re in. Instantly uplifting and easy to style, creamy yellow tones can be complemented with dark furnishings for contrast, or paired with lemony decos and ivory furniture. Rose arch or pergola optional.

4. George Home Artificial Yellow Flower Trough, £14, Direct Asda

Wellbeing for a shady windowsill or shelfie, this faux flower trough imbibes thoughts of daisy chains and nature walks.

5. Marie Pouffe – Fabric Upholstered – Green Palm Leaf, £69, Cult Furniture

If you want to play up an indoor palm, add a touch of the exotic to a cocktail corner or glam up a dressing table, this pouffe is perfect for perching on in a verdant green frock.

6. 12 Piece Spode Kingsley Dinner Set, £133, Next

Cheerful crockery can make all the difference, especially with the upsurge in home entertaining in-and-out of lockdown – and dining-in still on the cards for weeks to come. As far as tablescaping goes, this burgundy floral print is timeless and will look even lovelier topped with your favourite bottle of red wine. Includes four dinner plates, side plates and bowls.

7. Greenwich Flowers Apron, £22, Cath Kidston

We love a pinnie, especially one with a roomy front pocket and popping pattern print, without the worry of spills on fresh whites.

8. Orchid LED Light String, £45, Ella James

Orchids are notoriously difficult to grow – but you can still channel their petal power with this stylish string of orchid petal lights. The petals are handmade, and the 2.3m-long string, featuring warm white LED bulbs, is suitable for indoor and outdoor use.

9. Churchfield Kids Toy Box, £109, Cuckooland

If you’re hankering after a dressing-up box to call your own, or simple storage ideas for handbags or throws, this mini statement piece is covered in Churchfield’s Country Flower Florals and makes a lovely addition to any space.

10. Set of 6 Botanical Coasters, £20, Creature Candy

You’ve foraged for the gin and garnish, grabbed a balloon glass, half-filled it with ice – and the only thing missing is a coaster. These British wildflowers will bring you that much closer to the countryside, with 10% of the purchase price donated to Plantlife.

11. Sophie Allport Honey Spiced Lavender Home Scents, from £20 for Honey Spiced Lavender Scented Candle, to £25 for Reed Diffuser, Sophie Allport

Fresh lavender soothes our hearts with its calming fragrance, but there’s always the tendency for it to fade before we’ve had our fill. These handmade candles offer up to 40 hours of burning time, with diffusers and room sprays to spritz and scent surround.

12. Wildflower Quilted Bedspread, £150, French Bedroom Company

Imagine laying down in a meadow of wildflowers with the sun warming your face? We’ll have to wait a while to celebrate those mellow moments for real, but this Seventies-inspired floral print is a comforting and cosy reminder of what’s to come.