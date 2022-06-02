12 ways to give your home a floral fix for summer

If you’ve been inspired by RHS Chelsea Flower Show, your local garden centre teeming with fresh flowers, or just want to put your home in full bloom for summer, timeless floral patterns are one of the easiest ways to give interiors a fresh face.

There’s a mixed bouquet of styles to choose from – and clashing pinks and reds, moody blues and lavish lilac framed by glorious greenery will enhance any space, and can be layered like a flower bed or even based on the seasons.

Here’s how to bring home some floral flair right now…

1. Jaipur Hand Painted Stainless Steel Jugs in Candy Pink and Sunshine Yellow, £29.50 each, and Storage Tins in Candy Pink, Sunshine yellow and Azure Blue, from £25 each (items from a selection), Min & Mich

(/PA)

This hand-painted range of stainless steel storage containers and serving jugs will help conjure up a cottage garden, with its bright blooms and sprigs of wild flowers.

2. Fabulous Floral Hand Painted Tumbler, £20, Joe Browns

(Joe Browns/PA)

With its cheerful sunflower design, boost those flavoursome botanicals in this pretty gin tumbler. Especially suited to floral, aromatic gins.

3. Asters Deckchair Vintage Garden, £149.99, Perkins & Morley

(Perkins & Morley/PA)

A deckchair delight, this vintage inspired print showcases an elegant bouquet of charming chrysanthemums in dark pinks and beautiful blues. Printed on durable canvas with FSC certified beech wood frame.

4. Kew Gardens Narcissus Lime Candle, £34, French Bedroom Company

(French Bedroom Company/PA)

Scent surround with the fruity, floral fragrance of narcissus lime. This graceful candle evokes thoughts of meandering among the Royal Botanic Gardens of Kew, and the illustrated packaging features a handsome design from the garden’s archives.

5. Joules Cambridge Cotton Accent Chair in Pink Floral All Over, £699, DFS

(DFS/PA)

When you want to tie all those beautiful bouquets together, nothing beats a statement accent chair in fabulous fuchsia, with sprays of hot pink and carnation. An investment piece for sure, with the option to reverse the seat back cushion – plain one side, and floral the other. Available in 12 colours.

6. Rose Garden Salad Plate, £23.90, and Flat Plate Coupe, £25.90 (other items from a selection), Villeroy & Boch

(Villeroy & Boch/PA)

Special occasion tableware with some real punch, these showy plates imbibe thoughts of a floral themed dinner party topped with your favourite pink bubbles.

7. Pink Floral Bottle Vases, £4.25 (small) and £7.25 (large), The Wisteria Tree

(The Wisteria Tree/PA)

Whether it’s wild flowers or a sweet posy, these pretty pink vases will bump up any bouquet.

8. Cotton Rich Painted Floral Duvet Set, from £24.99 (Single) to £54.99 (Super King), M&Co

(M&Co/PA)

Life may not always be a bed of roses but these flamboyant florals will give any bedroom a joyous makeover. Includes duvet cover and two pillowcases.

9. Wilko Luxe Roses in Silver Bowl, £14.50, Wilko

(Wilko/PA)

An easy way to make anything look fresh and graceful, these white roses in a chic silver bowl can be styled as a faux floral centrepiece. Or position on a shelf or sideboard for a romantic and restful feel.

10. Floral Wallpaper Mural by Burcu Korkmazyurek in Pretty Rose Garden, from £35 per square metre, Wallsauce.com

(Wallsource.com/PA)

A wonder wall of climbing roses and larger than life bouquets, this floral mural has ‘best in show’ written all over it.

11. Floral Truck Cushion, £18, M&Co

(M&Co/PA)

We love this cute cushion, with its retro style truck and trove of blooms. Ideal if you’re after a boho touch.

12. Floral Outdoor Cushions, starting from £10.99 each, Bean Bag Bazaar

(Bean Bag Bazaar/PA)

The perfect backdrop for garden parties or to style up a tired bench, you can never have too many garden cushions – especially big blooms in eye-catching brights like these.