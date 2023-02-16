12 ways to transform your bathroom into a spa-inspired space

It’s the place we bare all, relax and unwind; a soothing sanctuary where we wash the cares of the day away.

Indeed, turning a bog-standard bathroom into spa-inspired zen zone could even reduce stress, promote relaxation and boost your wellbeing. What’s not to love?

But if your washroom is looking a little lacklustre, your towels are feeling scratchy and the soap dish is dated, here’s how to dazzle up your downtime…

1. Ashley Bathroom Accessories Range: from £2.99 for the Soap Dish, to £4.99 for the Soap Dispenser, and £9.99 for Toilet Brush Holder, The Range

This nifty navy set has boutique hotel written all over it. Especially if you play up the gold detailing with a sunburst mirror in a glam finish.

2. Matthew Williamson Luxury Soft Cotton Towels in Navy, Green and Pink, from £18 to £50, Next

When you want to mirror three favourite colours from a luxurious beach escape – think green swaying palm leaves, pink sand and azure blue skies – these colourways tick all the five-star boxes.

3. Grey Marble Soap Dispenser, £4, Marble Bathroom Duck, £3, Towels from £3, Brown Glass Jar Candle, £3, Black Over Bath Rack, £12, B&M in-store – available from the end of February

Bath racks are a godsend, especially when you want to light a candle, lie back and enjoy a long soak.

4. Christy Renaissance Egg Shell Blue Towels, from £4.20 (Face Cloth, was £6), to £11.20 (Hand Towel, was £16), to £29.40, (Bath Sheet, was £42), Christy

Texture is key with these luxuriously soft towels. Super absorbent with Egyptian cotton in the pile, it will only take a couple of pats to dry your skin.

5. George Natural Bamboo 3 Tier Storage Caddy, £18, George Bamboo Make Up Pad Storage, £6, rest of items from a selection, Direct.asda

The next best thing to a bamboo-themed spa, this caddy feels bang up to date with an artisan, hand-finished feel.

6. Ribbed Pink Bathroom Set, £5, Studio.co.uk – available from the end of February

Pink, pretty and practical – the perfect addition to a bathroom this spring.

7. M&S X Fired Earth Marrakech Collection Towel in Pompeiian Red, from £8 (Guest Towel) to £18 (Bath Towel), to £25.50 (Guest Sheet), Marks & Spencer

With a Middle Eastern vibe, this exotic towel collection will take you one step closer to a souk.

8. Rope Rectangle Basket in White, £5, Marble Mirror, £7, Square Woven Basket in White, £6, Towels from £3, B&M – available from the end of February

These stylish bathroom accessories have the look of luxe without being spendy.

9. Soho Rose Wall Tile, £44.40 per box (covers one square metre), Porcelain Superstore

Trending big time, glossy pink tiles with rich glazing have a bespoke feel, and shimmer like a conch shell. An added bonus, they’ll look just as striking as a splashback, if wall-to-wall tiling isn’t suitable for your space.

10. Southbourne Standing Towel Rail in Beech, £130, other items from a selection, Garden Trading

For resort-style air drying, give your towels a good shake before hanging them on this Scandi-style towel rail. Ideal for bath sheets which need extra space to fluff up.

11. George Trailing Plant in Ceramic Pink Pot, £8, Direct.asda

Create an idyllic indoor oasis with this faux foliage.

12. Wooden Bath Tidy, £60, The White Company

An upscale bath caddy to cradle your hero body products, this one’s handmade from oak – and strong enough to hold a glass of sparkle… or two.