12 ways to weave some woodland wonder into your home

From woodland walks to winter terraces, the shorter days and longer evenings make you want to come home to a warm winter glow, earthy tones and forest green furnishings.

Along with cosy textiles and ambient candlelight, the starting point is often a themed tablescape before thoughts turn to an inviting sofa with statement scatter cushions to sink into.

Here’s how to embrace the natural world with forest green homewares and rustic accents…

1. Burleigh Tableware: Green Asiatic Pheasants Collection, Green Asiatic Pheasants 17.5cm Plate, £22; Green Regal Peacock Collection, Green Regal Peacock Mini Tankard Jug, (160ml), £36; rest of items from a selection, Burleigh.

A flight of fancy brings the outdoors in with green pheasants and peacocks teamed with natural linens, seasonal décor and crystal stemware as clear as a calm stream.

2. Woodland Creatures Oven Gloves, £30, Cherith Harrison.

With hearty casseroles and comfort food at the top of winter warmer menus, a practical pair of oven gloves takes on a whole new light with woodland wildlife enriching mealtimes.

3. Green Acorn Lidded Mug, £15, National Trust.

Sweater weather is all about cupping your hands round a warming mug of cocoa, with a cute lid to keep it piping hot.

4. Living County Fabric 4-Seater Split Sofa Scatter Back, Rodeo Tan/Win Chk Choc/Pan Bge/Sta Bge – Fabric, £1,199, SCS.

When you want to luxe up your life – and living room – a new sofa can be a game-changer. Think warm tones to lift your space, complemented by stud detailing, hardwood feet and co-ordinating cushions to up the comfort level.

5. Rustic Metal Reindeer Tea Light Holders, £16 each, Marquis & Dawe.

Taking inspiration from a Highland lodge, these tea light holders set the scene with two similar designs… one features a small village house nestled amongst the tall pines.

6. Foxgloves! Lampshade, £65, Mountain & Molehill.

With the clocks going back and shorter days on the horizon, lighting can make the biggest impact… providing the perfect centrepiece for country-style décor.

7. Orla Kiely Larch Fabric Medium Sofa, £1,399 (was £1,729), rest of items from a selection, Barker And Stonehouse.

Orla Kiely’s leaf-on-stem designs always hit the right note, and this sofa in a solid fir green solves the styling dilemma of how to mix-and-match your furniture… the chic, clean lines and satisfyingly soft cushioning make this an investment buy that goes with everything.

8. Pheasant Wool Cushion, £43, JJ Textile.

An easy foundation piece for creating a cohesive country living look, this pheasant cushion loves an accent chair.

9. Woodland Walks Candle, £21, (180g), Woodland Walks Diffuser, £30, Sophie Allport.

A sure-fire way to recreate the earthy scents of woods and moss is to scent surround with candles and diffusers to bring the outside in.

10. Matcha Bouquet, Medium Letterbox, £42, Cult Furniture.

This mixed bouquet of eucalyptus and rich green foliage channels a biophilic theme, and will lift a forgotten corner or sideboard.

11. Check Printed Fleece Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, £16 – £27, Chevron Faux Fur Throw, £40, rest of items from a selection, Dunelm.

Team a cosy fleece in café au lait colours with moss green and moody mauve, topped with a faux fur throw… and you’ll be ready to snuggle up and slumber.

12. Luxe Faux Fur Throw Olive, £65, Walton & Co.

Another easy styling tool: take this luxe olive faux fur throw and drape it over an armchair to cosy up your world with nature’s favourite shade.