12 ways to weave woven accessories, rattan and cane into contemporary schemes

When it comes to clever contrasts in decor, wicker furniture and white are a natural choice.

Casual but chic, rattan loves the light, with its wicker weaves and open holes; beautifully balances a rustic feel when clad in cotton; works brilliantly with reclaimed wood furniture, and feels right at home with sisal and jute rugs.

No wonder we love blending it into summer settings. It’s also perfect for channelling holiday vibes, with its nature-inspired colours and texture, and works so well with sage green accents and timber tones.

Here’re an assortment of ways to get your wicker fix, and introduce some contemporary country charm to your home…

1. George Home Clear Bottle Vase with Handwoven Rattan Detail, £6; Cream Sherpa Storage Ottoman, £17, and Natural Hand-Woven Rattan Floor Vase, £22 (other items from a selection), Direct.asda

Glass vessels cased in rattan and basket-weave trays placed alongside textured throws creates the perfect backdrop for introducing natural elements – for a fresh look and calm, relaxed feel.

2. Smoky Glass Vase with Cane, £20, Heavenly Homes & Gardens

Sprays of dried flowers can be used to stylish effect, as shown here, especially when you pair charcoal and rust grasses with smoked glass.

3. Sea Grass Baskets, £10, M&Co

Summer storage is made easy with these sea grass baskets, which could be used to hold melamine tableware, craft supplies, or the kids’ colouring pencils.

4. Moreton Kubu Entertaining Trolley, £425; Round Whitewashed Placemats, £16 each, and Woven Seagrass Condiment Holder, £21 (was £30; other items from a selection), The White Company

With dining al fresco high on our summer wish list, a swish cocktail trolley (hello, Bali boutique hotel style) combines the beauty of natural kubu rattan and oh-so desirable design features. This one comes with a removeable top tray, generous storage for barware and tableware essentials, plus stylish display shelf space.

5. Natural Rattan Side Table by Ciel, £145, Fy!

With its artisan silhouette, this side table provides the perfect spot to place some pottery, or display an eclectic mix of favourite things.

6. Bali Natural Rattan Side Table (left), £75; Bali Natural Rattan Folding Plant Stand (centre), £145, and Bali Natural Rattan Plant Stand Large (right), £55, Oliver Bonas

If you’re running out of shelf space and wondering how best to house your fabulous flora, this eye-catching folding plant stand will show off nature’s favourite hue to perfection. Team with other luscious leaves to channel those botanical therapeutic benefits.

7. Cane Round Shelf, £22.50 (was £45), Matalan

You won’t need a huge expanse of wall space to hang this boho shelf. Best of all, the circular design means harmony in feng shui – and should inspire some creativity when displaying decos.

8. Busbko Armchair – Rattan, £129, IKEA

This roomy rattan armchair can be softened with a faux fur throw – draped over the back, Scandi style – or chunky cotton seat pad for reading hour.

9. Alor 40cm H Bamboo/Rattan Novelty Pendant Shade (Spider) in Beige, £45.99, Wayfair

With overhead pendants and structural shapes trending big time, this bamboo shade is key to getting the look.

10. Oliver Bonas Renee Rattan Storage Wall Mirror (centre), from £85; Square Wall Mirror (left), £115, and Rectangle Wall Mirror (right), £79.50 (other items from a selection), Oliver Bonas

Think vintage-inspired motifs and neutral tones, with these arty pieces. Easy to style, they could be used to mirror an eye-catching work of art, make a room look larger, or simply make a statement grouped together.

11. Bamboo Lantern with TruGlo Candle, £34.99, Lights4fun

Garden glow without the faff of having to light a candle, this bamboo lantern houses a waterproof TruGlow battery-operated candle. With an easy carry handle and flickering flame to highlight your outdoor seating area, what’s not to love?

12. Wilko Garden Poly Rattan Mirror, £14 (was £21); Decorative Hanging Raffia Rainbow, £6.25, and Indoor Planter Basket Effect Rope Handle, £21 (other items from a selection), Wilko

Another object of desire, decorative garden mirrors and raffia hangings paired with baskets of wild flowers suggest a calming country look, and help create the illusion of space.