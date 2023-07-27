12 ways to work some wanderlust into your décor

Summer holiday season may be in full swing, but you can always bring a dash of your dream destination style home – without even stepping foot on a plane.

From a touch of tropical to far-flung flair and seaside sunset scenes, the world of interiors is full of travel-inspired treasures.

Here’s what’s on our bucket list…

1. Beach Sunset Photography (left) and Pray For Surf Photography, from £49 each framed, Beach House Art

When you want to make a spectacular sunset or paddling adventure part of your everyday world, nothing beats the wow factor of travel photography to place you right at the scene.

2. Palm Leaf Stems – Pack of 3, £39, Where Saints Go

Green and leafy accents such as tropical palm stems are a brilliant styling tool – and faux designs do the job wonderfully when you’re short on natural sunlight or want something that’ll last.

3. Leopard Jungle Cushion, £29.95, Mint & May

When you want to take a walk on the wild side at home, this loveable leopard will lend an exotic edge to pared-back schemes.

4. Paloma Home Divine Fabric 2 Seater Sofa in Plush Velvet Turmeric, £945.99 (was £1,999), SCS

In a sunny shade, this velvet sofa – with brass-tipped walnut legs and deep seats – looks plush enough to channel some five-star luxe. Adorn with floral scatter cushions for extra Mediterranean vibes.

5. Shell Burnished Copper Pendants, £89 each, Atkin and Thyme

Pendant lighting is having a moment, and these chic shell drops take ambient lighting to a new level. Made from burnished copper, they’re a work of art before you’ve even hit the switch.

6. George Gold Bird Ornament, £5, Direct.asda

You can almost hear the forest birdsong from this chirpy little fellow. A welcome dash of gold for any sideboard or bookcase.

7. Send Me a Postcard Wallpaper in Summer Brights, £50 per roll, Lust Home

Why not make a picture postcard setting a reality, with a funky feature wall dedicated to idyllic coastal hideaways and mesmerising views? With a variety of destinations, from Morocco to the Amalfi Coast, we’re big fans.

8. Siobhan Murphy Coral & Beetroot Snake Bookends, £20 (were £50), Freemans

There’s something mystical about serpent decos, especially this eye-catching pink pair. Perfect for your glossy travel magazines and guide books.

9. Austin Leopard Print Velvet Dining Chair, £175, Rockett St George

Bold and beautiful, this leopard accent chair is surprisingly easy to work into existing schemes. Think fast track to safari lodge décor or a splash of glam.

10. Zira Monkey Table Lamp Silver With Shade, £95.40, Dar Lighting

With a glossy metallic finish, this monkey lamp loves the spotlight and will brighten up your space with its faux silk shade and smiley face.

11. George Pink Tiger Print Throw, £20 (was £22), Direct.asda

This pink cotton throw will make a statement piece styled with a glass coffee table, lush greenery and bamboo palm. A bargain to boot.

12. STAR by Julien Macdonald Tropical Print Floor Cushion, £27 each (were £39), Freemans

For a touch of island life, we can’t think of anything cooler than chilling out on a comfy floor cushion. Suitable for indoor and outdoor use, a pop of pink is never a bad idea.