13 luxe gifts: Blow the budget on these beautiful buys for the home

From practical to playful, decorative to dinky, here’s how to light up their world of interiors (or yours) with these handsome homewares…

1. GPO 746 Rotary Retro Phone – 1970s-style Landline Telephone with Curly Cord and Authentic Bell Ring – Carnation Pink, £47.99, Amazon

(GPO Retro/PA)

Cute as candy, who wouldn’t want to be on the receiving end of this corded classic?

2. Dachshund Planter, £50, Cox & Cox

(Cox & Cox/PA)

Puppy love… this sausage dog leads the way for planting succulents or herbs, side by side.

3. Absolut Elyx Copper Coupes (280ml), £60, Absolut Elyx Boutique

(Absolut Elyx Boutique/PA)

Chic copper coupes will make those celebratory champagne cocktails taste that much more special, in addition to being embellished with a winter wheat motif in tune with vodka martinis.

4. Bronx 12-Piece Dinner Set, £52, Next

(Next/PA)

One of the best tablescaping tricks of the trade, black stoneware tops the style stakes and makes anything you plate up look delicious. Includes four dinner plates, four side plates and four bowls.

5. STAR By Julien Macdonald Agate Set of Two Bookends, £55, Freemans

(Freemans/PA)

A surprise pressie bound to please… something you wouldn’t necessarily splash out on yourself, but adds a certain je ne sais quoi and new dimension to the scheme of things.

6. Habitat Kayleigh Drinks Trolley – Brass, £125 (other items from a selection, Habitat)

(Habitat/PA)

Celebrating the art of the cocktail and home entertaining, a glitzy bar trolley can be staged with all your favourite spirits, wheeled out to add some razzmatazz to anything you proffer – and this one’s especially easy on the eye.

7. Benny Bear Side Table, £179, Graham & Green

(Graham & Green/PA)

The simple bare necessities… we’re wild about this beautiful beast which can double up as a side table, coffee table or prized work of art.

8. ProCook Cast Iron Casserole, 24cm/4.7L Round Graduated Red, £64, ProCook

(ProCook/PA)

The hardest working kit in the kitchen and a must for casseroles, Bolognese sauces, soups and comfort food, this cast iron dish is suitable for all hob types and oven safe. A great housewarming gift to stand the test of time with a 25-year guarantee.

9. Heather Office Chair, Ivory White Boucle & Brass, £159, Cult Furniture

(Cult Furniture/PA)

Cushy job… this elegant Scandi-style office chair upholstered in a chic ivory boucle comes with a choice of brass or chrome legs. There’s also the added bonus of hugging the contours of the body and wheels for easy movement.

10. Royal Brierley Harris Ink Blue Spirit Decanter, £130, Large Tumbler, £50, Dartington

(Dartington/PA)

Colourful crystal is trending and this inky blue spirit decanter boasts sweeping cuts which sparkle like a starry sky. Guaranteed to add more than a merry measure to happy hour celebrations and tempting tipples.

11. Rigaud Cyprès Candle, £70 (Large), Rigaud Paris

(Rigaud Paris/PA)

Cited as the world’s first scented candle and hand-made in France, this green Rigaud candle’s inspired by the ‘richness of the Mediterranean forest,’ and offers crisp notes of pine needles, topped with lavender and warm woody scent of cedar wood. Oh là là.

12. All over Pleated Velvet Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, from £50 to £80, Next

(Next/PA)

Five-star style without the price tag but all-important look of luxe. This lavish bed set features decorative pleating galore and you can always up the ante by splashing out on a glamorous faux fur throw for the finishing touch.

13. Arianna Deluxe Black Dressing Table with Hollywood Mirror Lights, £255, Carme Home

(Carme Home/PA)

Think Tinseltown glamour with LED lights and 10 large bulbs framing the adjustable mirror, this dreamy dressing table is a thing of beauty with well-organised drawers and open compartments for all their bits and bobs. Plus, its accessorised with a matching stool with plush, padded seat. Just darling.