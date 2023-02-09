13 of the best blue homeware to shop now

From piercing bright skies and turquoise seas to Greek island homes – nothing fires the imagination and soothes the spirits quite like pleasing shades of blue.

To channel those positive vibe, we’ve rounded up the best blue homewares to shop right now…

1. Blue Glass Yala Jug, £24.95 (tumblers from a selection), Heavenly Homes And Gardens

Channel the art of Mediterranean living, with an indigo glass jug for wine, water and al-fresco entertaining.

2. Ocean Star Fish Sharing Bowl, £7; Star Fish Plate, £2.50; Ocean Swirl Tumblers – 4 Pack, £8; Ocean Swirl Wine Glasses – 4 Pack, £8, and Ocean Print Plate, £2.50, B&M stores from mid-late Feb

Whether it’s catch of the day or recreating some of your favourite holiday street food, this new Ocean collection is tailormade for mezze dips.

3. Coastal Stoneware Blue Dinner Set – 16 Piece, £49, ProCook

A must for casual get-togethers, this blue stripe stoneware has a fetching French farmhouse feel. Think sea views, olive groves and great company.

4. Soft Blue Fringed Napkins – Set of 4, £28, The White Company

When it comes to relaxed tablescaping, these washed denim-look napkins feel bang up to date. Especially when styled with a bud vase filled with lavender.

5. Feathers Printed Window Film, from £13.75, Purlfrost

Who needs a room with a view when you can create your own dreamy outlook? Inspired by parrot feathers, this stained glass effect frosted film will soften any scheme.

6. Blue Ceramic Pineapple Ice Bucket, £40, Talking Tables

Funky and fun, this eye-catching ice bucket cries out for sundowners. Bound to be a conversation-starter, too.

7. Mathew Williamson Peacock Cushion, £50, Next

These plush plumes will add personality to any space. A great colour combo for some mix-and-match styling, too.

8. Lottie Bedside Lamp, £177 (includes base and shade in Blue Sky Linen), Pooky.com

Pair a pretty scalloped shade with a cobalt blue stripe base – and you have an eye-catching centrepiece, ideal for a side table or dresser.

9. Holly 2.5 Seat Sofa in Deep Turquoise Cotton Matt Velvet, £1,735, Sofa.com

With its suave upholstery in this standout shade, this looks like a modern take on mid-century style. And that deep cushioned seat and choice of English Oak or Mahogany legs certainly make it worth the splurge.

10. The All Seeing Hands Ornament, £28, Rockett St George

All eyes will be on this hero piece – which is crying out for a top spot on your mantle or bookcase.

11. Matthew Williamson Gardenia Damask Cotton Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, from £70- £110, Next

This exciting new S/S bedding collection from award-winning designer Matthew Williamson celebrates his love for nature, with big blousy blooms, pacific blue petals, touches of teal and vibrant florals. Bright and beautiful.

12. MIKROKLIN Table Lamp – Glass Blue, £13, IKEA

Not quite a setting sun, but close enough. This grooved blue glass creates warm, low-angled, ambience lighting.

13. Paisley Fern/Lapis Blue Wallpaper, £98 per roll, Fiona Howard Wallpapers

A paisley print creates a wonderful contrast, especially if you paper a feature wall and border it with white. Style with Turkish hammam towels to brighten up a bathroom, or a rattan accent chair would make a great finishing touch.