13 ways to work sorbet shades into your home this spring

Top of the colour charts, the pulling power of pastels never fades.

Serene, easy-on-the-eye hues and mellow effects can collide beautifully together. And in their low-key statement way – especially in the world of interiors – pastels are the never-boring neutrals in a wash of bold brights.

A clever tool to combine with eclectic furnishings, decos and romantic accents, a palette of plush pastels can be imaginably designed as a glamorous backdrop. Use them to draw in more light with paint choices, or turn up the volume and artfully place them among your hothouse of florals, or alongside dark furnishings for dramatic contrast.

Let’s see what’s turning heads on this season’s pastel parade…

1. Slow Coach Sofa in Nordic Blue Brushed Cotton, from £1,345, Loaf

Neutrals and pastels are natural bedfellows, and a pillow-soft sofa in pale blue, built on strong Scandinavian Birch, will sit like a dream against a blank canvas.

2. Round Ruched Velvet Cushions, £45 each, Graham & Green

Funny how a plush velvet cushion shaped like an expensive macaron works like a sweet treat in any space – and picture perfect in pastels.

3. Elinore Gold Swivel Base Accent Chair, £299, Next

A chic 1930s-style cocktail chair to pimp up your boudoir, or set the tone for a creative corner, style with a brass standing lamp to complement the glitzy metal base. Drinks trolley optional.

4. 4 Piece 200ml All Purpose Glasses – Set of 4, £38.91 (was £40.99), Wayfair

Team pink crystal with blue, and just imagine how much lovelier your favourite glass of rosé or pinot grigio is going to taste in these glammy goblets.

5. Resplendence Blush Wallpaper, £65 per roll, Graham & Brown

Wallpaper with the wow factor – with these striking teal peacocks perched amongst pale yellow blooms, you can evoke an exotic private garden to call your own. A fabulous take on luxe living for less.

6. Zuiver Luigi Table Range – Square and Round Side Tables available in Pink, White and Green, £159 each, Cuckooland

A little Italian flair within arms’ reach… A sociable side table is just the ticket as we head into ‘spritz season’, and need something stylish to place our refreshing spring cocktail and bowl of olives on.

7. LeBonCandles Full Twist Set of 6 Soy Wax Candles, £32, Etsy

Funky and fun, twisted candles are all the rage and we’ve got a crush on this cute set.

8. Set of 3 Summer Fruit Abstract Art Prints A4, £59, Claude & Leighton

A tempting trio that really hits the spot, these abstract prints in sorbet shades work like a dream with bleached wood and Scandi style furniture.

9. The World Is Your Oyster Print, from £15 for A4, Eleanor Bowmer

And of course, a clever styling trick is to tie a scheme together with a kittenish print for maximum impact.

10. Geode Wave Wallpaper – Classic Paste The Wall Mural, from £32 per square metre, Wallsauce

To kick things up a notch or two, a show-stopping colour palette of coral and turquoise with gold foil effect reflections will add extra pizzazz to any space, and make anything you put next to it look like a room set worthy of a starring role.

11. Sadolin Superdec Peachy Punch Paint, from £19.99 for 1L, Buypaintsonline

With everyone stepping into springtime, spruce up your outdoor space with a peachy paint shade. This satin opaque wood protection is suitable for windows, doors, conservatories and cladding.

12. George Home Outdoor Metallic Shell Plastic Tumbler – Set of 2, £6, Asda Direct

You can almost taste the tipple and feel the sand between your toes with these cute as candy tumblers. Just made for sundowners.

13. Seymour Sloth Hanging Planter, £14.50, Red Candy

A foliage favourite, your growing collection of houseplants will welcome this quirky, new addition with open arms.