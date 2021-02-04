14 romantic homewares to celebrate Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is around the corner – and if lockdown has taught us anything, it’s to fall in love with our homes and interiors all over again.

Whether you’re spoiling the lady of the house, yourself – or even just your rooms, these gorgeous gifts are the perfect way to add some Valentine’s verve to your nest…

1. Vintage Rose Soothing Candle, £29, Wild Planet Aromatherapy

1 candle digi

It’s easy to lose yourself in the seductive, soothing scent of roses, especially with earthy, exotic notes merging over patchouli and geranium. A flame to strengthen the feeling of love and soothe away stress – what could be better?

2. White Porcelain Contemporary Hand Vase, from £75 each, Etsy

2 BelginBozsahinArt.etsy.com_ (002) digi

Within arm’s reach, these handmade vases will shake up your next shelfie, especially if you style them with a single rose or couple of stems of daffodils.

3. Blue Tit on Blossom Side Plate, £12.50; Tea Cup & Saucer, £21.50, Mosney Mill

3Mosney Mill Blue Tit on Blossom Side Plate (2) digi

If you’re showing your love with a Valentine’s cake at teatime, you’ll want a fine china plate to polish up the presentation. This sweet blossom print can be teamed with other pieces in the range, or granny’s chintzy crockery.

4. Seeds In A Box – Cotswold Creators, £25, Genus

4 Genus Seeds in a Box v1 digi

We’ve all become home gardeners in lockdown, and these sweet seeds are easy to sow – and in time will bless your borders with some of our favourite perennials. Think blue delphinium ‘Black Knight’ and violet salvia superba ‘Violet Queen’ for starters.

5. ROBERTS Rambler BT DAB/DAB+/FM Bluetooth Digital Radio, Green, £93, John Lewis

5 John Lewis & Partners Roberts Rambler Digital Radio, digi

A refresh of their 1970s original with Bluetooth, the UK’s most-loved radio is always a treat. And the soothing, harmonious green colour couldn’t be more apt.

6. Sofia Pink Chenille & Velvet Loveseat, £495 (other items from a selection or part of room set), Oliver Bonas

6 oliver_1214835 digi

A scalloped style love seat for two, or cosy accent chair to get you in the mood for another episode of Bridgerton on Netflix, this whispers high society while you wait for season 2.

7. 2 Pack Cocktail Glasses By The DRH Collection, £27, Next

7 754991s digi

If you’ve ordered a pre-made cocktail delivery kit to surprise your other half, these art deco style martini glasses will dial up happy hour.

8. Copper Heart Serving Set, £34.95, Annabel James

8 Serving Set – Heart Copper and Slate (1) digi

Chocolates or caviar? Either way, your sweetheart will fall for these heart-shaped copper bowls on a stylish slate base. They’re also perfect for snacks if it’s a movie night for one!

9. Renaissance David Bookends, £58, The French Bedroom Company

9 Renaissance David Bookends – Lifestyle digi

These statement bookends aren’t necessary just for hardbacks. Think about mounting them either side of a cinema light box when you pen a special message, or your home office desk for a decadent deco.

10. Kelly Connor Designs Frilly Eco Cushions with Gingham Frill, £85 each, Notonthehighstreet

10 Frilly Eco Cushions With Gingham Frill £85 notonthehighstreet digi

With a flirty, vintage feel, these soft velvet cushions make you want to tie ribbons in your hair and create an old-school boudoir vibe.

11. Holly Willoughby Samira 100% Cotton Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, from £35 to £70 (other items from a selection or part of room set), Dunelm

11 Holly digi

We love Holly Willoughby’s new floral print bedding collection, which can be paired with velvet round cushions and pretty pastels for a chic, contemporary feel.

12. Set of 2 Heart Flutes – Red – by Stolzle, £15.50, Not Just Jugs

12 STOLZLE Pair Of Heart Flutes Frosted Lifestyle digi

With champagne on the cards, Cupid’s fired his arrow at these elegant flutes, with a flared lip and two entwined love hearts. Cheers!

13. Le Creuset Cast Iron Heart Casserole, Cerise, £169, John Lewis

13 cook digi

A cast iron casserole dish to cement your love of cooking, this timeless classic will warm the cockles of your heart (and theirs) when you serve your best beef stew or veggie curry, accompanied by a glass of full-bodied red.

14. Emma Bridgewater Pink Roses 1½ Pint Jug, £34.95, Emma Bridgewater

14 PINK_ROSES_189 digi

Roses are red, violets are blue. Sugar is sweet – and so is this joyous jug vase, waiting to flower, just for you.