15 great gifts that look much more expensive than they really are

So, you’ve bagged their big pressie – possibly spent a tad more than you’d like, but you know they’re going to be thrilled with what’s under the tree.

Now, you want to fill their Christmas stocking with some fun favourites and something to make them smile, but you don’t want to completely break the bank.

Here’s what’s hot without the hefty price tag…

1. Me To You Succulent, £4.99, Clintons

(Clintons/PA)

Something to brighten up their WFH desk.

2. M&S Collection Clear Alphabet Make-Up Bags, £5 each

(Marks & Spencer/PA)

Designer-look cosmetic bags without the eye-watering price tag.

3. Camden Beer 2021, £7, Waitrose

(Camden Town/PA)

This imperial pilsner is brewed in a combination of wine and brandy barrels to impart rich apricot and almond flavours with great depth… mmm.

4. Ulster Weavers Butterfly House Tea Towel, £9, Fy

(Iamfy/PA)

These winged beauties can always be used to wrap another pressie inside the stocking – tie with coloured ribbon for a luxe look.

5. Sprout Mindful Thoughts Edition Graphite Plantable Pencils With Seeds In Eco-Friendly Wood, £9, Amazon

(Sprout/PA)

A green gift for all ages, plant the stub and watch it sprout.

6. Royal Opera House Sleeping Beauty Limited Edition Keyring, £9.95

(The Royal Opera House/PA)

Perfect for any budding ballet dancer.

7. Accessorize Reconnected Enamel Charm Rings Multi, £10

(Accessorize/PA)

What’s not to love about these bling rings? They can be stacked to your heart’s content.

8. Bouffants & Broken Hearts Fragranced Votive Duo, £10.50, Boots

(Boots/PA)

Fragrant and funky, teens will love these sassy candles.

9. Mal Paper Affirmations For Kids Card Deck, £14

(Mal Paper/PA)

With 52 cards to choose from, this is a genius set of talking points for kids aged six to 12 years old.

10. Fortnum’s Blanc de Blancs Quarter Bottle NV, Hostomme, £14.95, Fortnum & Mason

(Fortnum & Mason/PA)

Brilliant bubbles with Grand Cru status for the champagne lover in your life.

11. Friends Cappuccino Kit, £14.99, M&Co (available from December)

(M&Co/PA)

The sweetest way to start those coffee mornings.

12. Next Velvet Bow Cushion, £16

(Next/PA)

Chic as it comes, style seekers will adore this plush pillow.

13. Harvard Ultimate Men’s Gift, £19.50, M&S

(Marks & Spencer/PA)

Ivy League skincare that’s within arm’s reach.

14. Cath Kidston Alphabet Pouch R, £14 (was £20)

(Cath Kidston/PA)

Personalised, pretty and practical.

15. Green People Wildly Soft Hand Care Trio, £20

(Green People/PA)

The people’s choice, this set ticks all the green credential boxes.