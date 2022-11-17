15 stylish and affordable gifts for the home

Looking for Christmas shopping inspiration? Pretty much everyone loves something new for the home – and the options are endless.

Whether it’s an artisan piece to add interest, an exciting kitchen gadget or glitzy deco you’d never splash out on yourself but would love to receive, home gifts can take oh so many forms.

And to help you beat the crowds, we’ve plucked the best presents from the pile…

1. Lowes Green Wine Glasses Set of Four, £32.50, Oliver Bonas

With ribbed detailing, a curved silhouette and fashionable sage green base, these elegant wine glasses will sit beautifully against fresh or faux foliage for a timeless tablescape.

2. Retro Television Planter, £15, Red Candy

Switch up succulent hour with this cute planter.

3. Russell Hobbs RHMD714BL 17 L 700 W Scandi Blue Digital Microwave, £84.99, Amazon

Microwaves are having a moment – using a soupçon of the energy of a conventional oven – and this one’s especially sought-after. We love the attractive Scandi-style for starters, plus it features eight auto cook menus, five power levels and multi-stage cooking.

4. Abigail Ahern Set of 3 Rattan Handles Cheese Knives, £35, Freemans

Every cheese board cries out for the right knife to slice into a corner of Stilton of ripe brie. Presented in a gift box, this rattan-handled set is tailor-made for seasonal settings.

5. Pomegranate Pillar Candle, £22, The White Company

If you scent surround with only one candle this Chrimbo, the enticing exotic top notes of pomegranate, musky patchouli and touch of amber always feels rich and festive.

6. Perfume Diffuser Wood Tray and Porcelain Flowers, £48, Natalia Willmott

When you want to rekindle memories of holidays in the sun, these pretty petals are inspired by flowers from the Maldives (it’s good to dream!). Simply pop a few drops of perfume or essential oil on the pistil and enjoy some calming – and stylish – aromatherapy.

7. Gold Matt Effect 3 Piece Saucepan Set, £75, Dunelm

Pots with panache, give mealtimes the Midas touch with this glammy gold trio which marries flair with function. Suitable for all hobs, including induction, they are oven safe to 180 degrees, and can go in the dishwasher.

8. M&S Collection Supersoft Faux Fur Throw, from £25-£39.50, Marks & Spencer

This sumptuous throw in light grey is bound to please.

9. STAR By Julien Macdonald Glass Pineapple Lamp, £60, Freemans

This chic table lamp, finished with gold leaves and neutral shade, is a bright choice for a fast designer update.

10. I’m Dreaming Of A Wine Christmas Reversible Cushion, £45, Neonimo

This soft, velvet-feel cushion is sealed with a heart zip pendant. One for the wine lover in your life.

11. M&S Collection Cocktail Shaker With Recipes, £19.50, Marks & Spencer

Rustling up a cocktail is made easy with this elegant shaker and bartender guide in one. Simply rotate the base for favourite classic recipes to cheer a spirited Christmas.

12. Trinity Green Velvet Round Trinket Box Small, £17.50; Trinity Pink Velvet Jewellery Box Medium, £29.50, and Trinity Blue Velvet Jewellery Box Large, £32.50, Oliver Bonas

‘Tis the season for trinkets – and these opulent velvet boxes will do a fine job of storing those precious pieces in style.

13. George Grey Body Vase, £12, Direct.asda

Body vases are trending big-time… surely the most seductive way to display dried flowers and fresh blooms.

14. Helen Moore Arctic Leopard Faux Fur Hot Water Bottle, £49, Luxdeco

An object of desire, this faux fur leopard print hot water bottle will warm cold toes and tingle their style buds.

15. M&Co Plum Chenille Knitted Throw, £28.80 (fromwas £36), M&Co

This luxurious-looking throw has cosy written all over it.