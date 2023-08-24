2023 Notting Hill Carnival: line-up, timings, parade path, closed roads, plus more

The annual Notting Hill Carnival, a celebration of Caribbean culture in London, is set to return on the August Bank holiday weekend. The line-up includes a steel pan competition, children's parade, traditional parade, sound systems and food stalls. With many local road closures, using public transport is strongly advised. The Carnival began in 1966 and was initiated by Claudia Jones and Rhaune Leslett to provide a community space for the local West Indian population. It now attracts over 2.5 million people.

The 'We Are Fstvl' is set to kick off from Friday, 25th August, featuring big names such as The Prodigy, Skepta, and Example. Located on the boundary of London and Essex, the festival will run over the weekend, concluding on Sunday, 27th August. Set times for performances each day start at noon and end at 11pm. The detailed lineup and set times for numerous stages such as the We Are FSTVL stage, Circoloco stage, Abode stage and others have been announced.

The author reflects on their experiences at the Reading Festival over the past 20 years, highlighting iconic performances, personal band preferences, and their regret over missing certain acts. With fond memories from 1995 to 2001, they recall the shifting music landscape from Britpop and grunge, through the rise of mainstream indie and the arrival of US acts. The author reminisces about the electric atmosphere, memorable performances by Green Day, Rage Against the Machine, Pulp, Supergrass, and the excitement that each festival brought, despite sometimes questionable artist choices. The article concludes with the author's recollection of the 2001 festival, which they had initially forgotten.

London is set to host a Billie Eilish pop-up this week, as confirmed by the singer on Instagram. The pop-up will run from Thursday to Saturday, ahead of Eilish's headline performance at Reading Festival on Sunday. Further details about the pop-up event are yet to be announced. Eilish will also remain in London the following week to participate in her climate-focused event 'Overheated', taking place at Shepherds Bush's Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace. The event will feature discussions on the climate crisis, led by Eilish and other activists.

Glasgow, renowned as the top city in the UK, houses some of the country's best music talent. The music scene has seen a remarkable upturn following the pandemic, with high-calibre bands surfacing post-lockdown. The city has birthed famous artists such as JOESEF, AC/DC, Franz Ferdinand, and more. With its commendable musical legacy, there's potential for a new Glasgow artist to captivate the global stage. The city's artists exude the necessary talent, stage presence, and cool factor to become the next big sensation.

Olly Murs' rescheduled performance in Liverpool is set to take place on Tuesday, 22 August at the M&S Bank Arena. The concert, part of Murs' tour supporting his new album, Marry Me, will feature Scouting For Girls as the support act. Although the official setlist is undisclosed, a potential version can be found online. Tickets are no longer available online, but may be purchased at the box office. The show will commence at 6:30pm, with Scouting For Girls warming up the audience before Murs' performance.

Electronic music duo Jungle is set to headline All Points East at Victoria Park, London on Saturday, August 26. Musicians Josh Lloyd-Watson and Tom McFarland, founders of Jungle, will perform to over 40,000 fans. The festival gates will open at 2pm and the event is expected to conclude by 11pm. The pair are no strangers to London's music scene, with previous performances at Pryzm Kingston and Rough Trade East. However, fans attending the headline show are advised to bring a raincoat due to forecasts of rain later in the day.

The Big3 basketball league will conclude its 2023 season at London's O2 Arena this weekend. This marks the championship's first overseas event, making London the final stop after touring numerous US cities. The Triplets and the Enemies are the confirmed teams to compete, with doors opening at 16:30 and the game starting at 18:30. Last minute tickets can still be procured from the O2 Arena's official ticketing partner, AXS.

The Creamfields festival in Daresbury is set to attract over 70,000 fans and host more than 300 artists this August Bank Holiday weekend (24-27). The lineup features well-known dance music artists like Calvin Harris, David Guetta, and Swedish House Mafia. A pre-pitch party will kick off the festivities on Thursday, 24 August, followed by three days of EDM, house, techno, and disco music. Resale tickets are still available, and the gates' opening times vary across the event. The weather forecast predicts a mix of sunshine and possible showers.

The Strokes are confirmed to headline at London's All Points East festival on 25 August after a four-year hiatus. Other acts performing include the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Girl In Red, Black Midi, and Angel Olsen. Gates for the event open at 3pm, with performances starting concurrently and concluding at 11pm. The lineup includes top acts across multiple stages, and the weather forecast suggests pleasant conditions for festival-goers, with highs of 22°C and lows of 14°C. The festival marks a return to live music for The Strokes, who made their All Points East debut in 2019.