3 of the hottest interior design trends for the coming year

If you’re looking for inspiration to immerse yourself in the world of interiors, these style notes from one of the major events in the design calendar, 3 Days of Design, showcase some of the biggest influences.

The theme of this year’s event, Dare to Dream, attracted tastemakers and interior aficionados from around the globe who flocked to Copenhagen to ‘celebrate creativity’.

Daniela Venturini, Wayfair’s resident art director and trend forecaster, says: “As an interior enthusiast, I love to delve deep into the world of contemporary aesthetics and visionary craftsmanship.”

“3 Days of Design was not just an exploration of current trends, but an immersive experience that encouraged us all to dare to dream, push boundaries and see the future of design with endless possibilities.”

She says the city, the creativity and the collective spirit of the event left an indelible mark, urging us all to dream bigger and design bolder.

“Incorporate these key trends into your home, even on a budget, and you too can embrace the cutting-edge of design – and make it your own.”

So, which trends can you take away to up your interior styling?

Sculptural Futuristic

“Metals sit centre stage with mesmerising, statement-making finishes,” highlights Venturini.

“Think high-shine, mirror-polish and textured surfaces, from burnt and oxidised to patinated and brushed.”

“The tactile finish of these pieces adds an unexpected warmth to traditionally industrial elements.” She continues. “Metals like brass, bronze and copper are mainstays, while cool silver tones are also angling for the spotlight.”

Venturini’s top tips…

“Keep an eye out for budget-friendly metallic accessories. Look for vases, candle holders or picture frames with oxidised or brushed finishes, effortlessly incorporating tactile richness into any space, without breaking the bank.”

If you love a DIY project, she says to consider adding a patina finish to inexpensive metal furnishings. “Online tutorials can guide you on how to achieve a burnt or oxidised effect on bulkier items like chairs and side tables.”

Luxury Nostalgia

As consumers seek more meaningful items with a genuine narrative, handcrafted details and heritage-driven designs are gaining popularity, notes Venturini.

“What we see, not only in Copenhagen, but also in trend-led hotels and on Pinterest, is a smorgasbord of retro and vintage-inspired pieces that shine a light on nostalgia, while maintaining current-day individuality,” she underlines.

“Rich materials from corduroy, boucle and walnut to burled wood, smoked glass, steel and leather graced numerous installations, blending traditional and modern effortlessly.”

Venturini’s top tips…

For vintage-inspired, retro pieces, she says to search for tactile fabrics, richly upholstered furniture, walnut-finish tables or rustic wood décor.

“Don’t underestimate the power of second-hand… find pre-loved pieces that can be upcycled with simple DIY projects, such as reupholstering a chair or refinishing a coffee table.”

Fun Fusion Digitopia

“Digitopia saw the meticulous merging of technology and creativity, creating surreal, transformative designs that challenged convention,” explains Venturini.

“Picture brightly coloured yet monochrome products, and geometric offerings presented in unconventional forms – and you get the idea.”

“These imaginative products were truly expressive, embodying idealised escapism, fun and abundance, promoting optimism, creativity and self-expression.

“Who wouldn’t want a bit of that?”

Venturini’s top tips…

She suggests introducing playful, vibrant accessories such as accent pillows, rugs or wall art, along with bold patterns and colours to lift the mood of any room.

“Incorporate smart home products that blend style and technology, such as stylish smart light fixtures or interactive décor pieces.” And there you have it.