4 important life lessons Mr Men have taught us

The Royal Mint have announced a special coin collection to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the beloved Mr Men and Little Miss children’s book series.

Whether you were a fan of Mr Happy’s unwavering positivity, could relate to Mr Forgetful, or wanted to be friends with Little Miss Naughty, most fans will have a favourite story that’s stuck with them since childhood.

And although the writing style is simple and direct, there’s lots we can learn from author and illustrator Roger Hargreaves’ colourful characters.

Here are a few life lessons that have stood the test of time…

1. Be confident in your own skin

Anyone who has scrutinised their appearance in the mirror will likely relate to the story of Mr Tall. The self-conscious blue character dislikes his oversized legs, especially when he meets champion swimmer Mr. Small. But the other Mr Men characters teach Mr Tall that his oversized body parts can be helpful, and he realises his long legs can get him home quickly, while Mr Small takes ages to get anywhere. It’s a reminder to focus on what makes you special as an individual, and the importance of self-acceptance.

2. Be considerate of others

Thunderous and booming, Mr Noisy always does everything loudly, but learns an important lesson about respecting people’s boundaries when his shouts are ignored. He realises he has to be quiet if he’s to get what he wants.

Hargreaves cleverly shares the significance of showing others around you consideration, which is especially poignant right now, considering lockdown restrictions and households spending more time together than ever before.

3. Let go of worries

Who remembers the story of Mr Worry, who has a really bad case of anxiety and worries about everything? A wizard suggests he make a list of all his worries and the wizard will prevent them from happening. When there is nothing to worry about, Mr. Worry feels happy (although does go on to worry about having nothing to worry about…).

Worrying is shown to be quite futile, and there’s also a lovely suggestion that journaling unhelpful thoughts can be a mindful way of letting them go.

4. Stop gossiping about other people

We’ve all had a Mr Nosey moment at one point or another. Whether you can’t help but obsessively compare yourself to others on Instagram, or you love to gossip about others to make yourself feel better, this classic tale explains why sticking your nose in isn’t always wise.

Mr Nosey finally learns that being nosey doesn’t win you any friends and that thinking before you act can reap rewards.