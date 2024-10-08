4 window treatment trends for autumn/winter

Whatever your vista, as the days get shorter, temperature drops and winter draws closer, now’s the time to think about the benefits of making your home feel cosier, warmer and draught-proof.

“An underrated and surprisingly cost-effective method to achieve all this and more, is to invest in updated window dressings”, says Chloe Dacosta, design manager at Blinds 2go.

“Blinds and curtains can transform your home, controlling how much light comes in and dressing your windows to give a more complete – and cosy look,” highlights Dacosta.

“Not only are they a statement piece in interior design, they also boast practical benefits helping to keep your rooms warmer – and save energy.

To put you on the front foot, here are this season’s trending window dressings to upgrade your panes…

1. Blackout blinds with side tracks

Side-tracked blinds offer a sleek finish, says Dacosta. “With vertical guides attached to each side of the blind, there’s no need to take up any further space around your window.

“This blind is set to be a popular choice this winter for its ability to fully cover the window.”

By housing the blind in a frame with side tracks, this fully encloses the window, explains Dacosta. “Which is great if you’re looking for improved blackout and thermal efficiency – almost completely blocking out light when closed.”

With fabric made from aluminium-lined honeycomb pockets, she says the blinds also trap heat at your windows, creating a thermal barrier, helping to keep your space temperate all year round.

As the frame seals the window, this helps reduce heat loss during the winter, adds Dacosta.

As she points out: “You might think blackout blinds with side tracks wouldn’t be so popular in winter – but thanks to their thermal properties, they are.”

Plus, with their noise reducing benefits, she says they’re a great option for a myriad of spaces throughout the home.

2. App-controlled electric blinds

Our homes keep getting smarter – and that’s inclusive to your window dressings too, underlines Dacosta.

Dark, cold mornings make staying in bed very tempting, but with electric blinds you can now let daylight in without moving an inch, notes Dacosta. Something she says has become increasingly popular over the last few years.

“Electric blinds are a great piece of home tech because you can let the daylight in on lazy weekends, without leaving the comfort of your bed – thanks to clever automatic timers.”

“Or, when you’re away from home, you can ensure your blinds are drawn and privacy protected as the evenings get dark,” says Dacosta.

3. No-drill Roman blinds with thermal lining

During winter, anything to help preserve heat and lower bills is set to be a trending product…

“Thermal-lined blinds in particular are a popular window dressing throughout the colder months – made even easier if they have a no-drill fitting option,” notes Dacosta.

She says one of the most popular styles are No Drill Click2Go Roman blinds.

“These window dressings are so versatile and come in such a wide variety of fabrics and designs, they will fit into your home no matter its colour scheme.”

She says neutrals are popular choice, but if you’re after a cosy finish, warmer shades such as pumpkin and jewel tones will snug up your space.

4. Ornate curtains

Curtains are always sought-after for cosying up…

This season, patterned and floral designs are leading the trend, opines Dacosta. “A simple way to make a lasting statement, curtains can transform your room whilst also boasting the benefits of keeping your space warm when they’re drawn – especially if you add a thermal lining.”

She continues: “Layering blinds and curtains is a particularly popular finish, and when you pair a patterned curtain print with a neutral, practical blind – you reap so many benefits.”

Floral curtains have been an interior design staple for a long time, yet they remain stylish and relevant to this day, says Dacosta. “These ornate designs boast a timeless style that can be suited to any home.

“Picking a warm or neutral tone not only ensures you’re bang on trend for the season, but your home is warm and inviting all year round,” she adds.