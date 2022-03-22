5 cheap and fun things to do with friends, as eating out gets more expensive

Socialising and spending time with your mates without a big spend, or having fun for free sounds simple enough – but where do you start?

Great days out and delicious dinners can come at a price, and you don’t normally think about scrimping when you’re shelling out for a round of drinks, or booking tickets to the latest attraction.

But if your budget is getting ever tighter, you’re not alone.

With the cost of living continuing to rise and even good old Greggs warning of further price hikes due to the energy crisis and the knock on effects filtering through the supply chain, stretching our pennies is another worry, on top of everything else.

But trimming back on costs doesn’t have to mean never going out or socialising. Here are a few suggestions of fun things to do with friends, while also watching your spending…

1. Bring-your-own-bottle restaurants

(Alamy/PA)

We all know one of the biggest profit margins when eating out is the wine list. Even the cheapest bottle of vino is going to set you back at least three times the price it would online. So, check out BYOB restaurants in your local area. This can be a win-win because not only are you drinking a wine you really love, but it’s a smile – not a nasty shock – when the bill arrives.

2. Cook a ‘fakeaway’ instead of a takeaway

A good takeaway is always a treat, and while it might seem like the more budget-friendly option compared with actually going to a restaurant, the costs can still rack up – so how about having a crack at cooking up your own?

Sainsbury’s new Inspired to Cook range includes curry sauces – think Katsu, Thai Green or Masala (£2 each) – a Sourdough Pizza Mix (£1.35) and loads of condiments. Hunt down your favourite takeaway recipes online and get experimenting!

3. Plan a fork and plate party and everyone brings a dish

Anything you eat with just a fork is going to be easy-peasy – rice, pasta, chili con carne, puréed veggies, bean salad, etc – which cuts out expensive bits of meat and anything too tough or tricky. Essentially, anything too fancy and pricey is off the menu with a fork and plate party, and it’s a great way to get people together, without the host having to do all the spending and cooking.

It’s amusing to see how creative everyone can be with their fork-friendly recipes too. Pair with wines on special offer, or mix & match and your bargain banquet will be a runaway success.

4. Museums and galleries with free admission

You don’t need to be a culture vulture to appreciate how a day at the museum can inspire and fire the imagination – whatever your age. With interactive exhibits and activities (loads are aimed at children), you don’t need to wait for a rainy day to immerse yourself in the world of football, trainspotting, history or costume drama. For ideas and to find your nearest free museums, visit Museums.co.uk, Greatvaluevacations.com or Visitscotland.com to check out what’s on.

5. Become a tourist in your own city

(Alamy/PA)

You’ve done it countless times overseas, so why not closer to home? There’s no shame in wandering around with a backpack (filled with refreshments and goodies) and a map, even in your home town or a city a short journey away. There’s bound to be somewhere you’ve been meaning to go for ages – and now it’s soared to the top of your budget-friendly bucket list. A brilliant escape for weekend warriors, you can always consider hiking trails if you’re in the countryside, or head to a market with street food and make it your meeting point. Great for rallying friends and stocking up for the day ahead.