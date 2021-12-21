5 easy ways to get cosy for winter solstice

Setting the scene for winter solstice, one of the most important events in the solar cycle, may well feel like something out of a fairy tale.

Yet, we’ve been celebrating the solstice – December 21 is the day the sun travels the shortest path through the sky, and day we have the fewest hours of sunlight all year – with rituals and festivals since time immemorial.

Also know as Yule, the pagan celebration of cheering the shortest day of the year, as well as the longest night and official start of winter, can be a wondrous thing.

Especially if you make the most of those magical Christmas decos and flex your festive flair for creating just the right ambience. And who doesn’t need a good excuse to get extra cosy right now? Here’s how we’ll be doing it…

1. Light the candles before elevenses

A festival of fire and light, one of the ancient traditions surrounding solstice is to light lots of candles for that much-needed flame and to salute the sun – but why wait until darkness? Think lots of pillar candles framed with pine cone decorations while you sip on a hot cuppa.

2. Bake a Yule log

Putting the oven on and baking and decorating a chocolate Yule log is comforting in itself. Plus it’s a wonderful way to imbibe the Nordic tradition of burning a Yule log – aka a whole tree – in an open fireplace and keeping the fire going for the 12 days of Christmas to celebrate the solstice.

3. String up more twinkling lights

With sunset expected at approximately 15.53 (in London), make sure you have everything in place before the last shred of daylight fades. Everything will look that much lovelier and merrier in the warm glow of twinkling lights.

4. Mark the moment of darkness with mulled wine

Sweet, spice and all things nice… Hot off the stove, a heated glass of mulled wine topped with a cinnamon stick and star anise will warm the cockles of your heart. And you can always chase it with a shot of brandy!

5. Plan a winter solstice soup and stew soirée

Whether it’s for friends or family or just you and your dearest, everyone will love gathering round the table for simple comfort food in the lead-up to all those fancy festive snacks and canapés. Chairs draped with snug throws (spare blankets are just as good), a Wicca inspired hot broth with crusty bread and steaming hot stew will set the tone for your pagan inspired feast. Style a fresh foliage centrepiece with candles and baubles to symbolise the sun, moon and stars for the finishing touch.