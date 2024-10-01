5 home design themes that are trending right now

We all want to be living our best life – and that’s certainly reflected in the emerging home design trends we’re seeing right now.

“Insights drawn from the 2024 Emerging Trends Report reveal a desire to bring a sense of calm into the home, through wellness features and soothing shades of green,” says Amanda Pollard, senior editor at home and design platform, Houzz.

“Along with those trends, homeowners are showing a growing interest in dedicated leisure spaces for all ages, and an emphasis on elevating home entrances.”

Keen to learn more? Here’s a look at some of the most searched for terms on the site right now…

1. Wellness retreatsThere’s an appetite for home design that conjures wellness vibes.

As we increasingly seek stress-free environments, an increasingly popular concept is multi-functional wellness. “Which can include a combination of workout facilities, spa-like bathrooms and, in some cases, even an adjoining kitchen for post-workout refreshments,” says Pollard.

Zoe Grey, regional design consultant for outbuildings and extensions at Oakwrights, says: “Many of our clients looking for a pool house or gym opt for a single storey building – a wonderful vaulted ceiling and plenty of glazing creates a light, fresh room.

“It’s important to ensure wellness outbuildings have all the facilities to be self-sufficient,” Grey adds. “Including showers, water closets and kitchens, or bars to entertain friends and family. And a door that connects to outside entertaining areas and guest accommodations.”

2. Green interiors

With the trend for green continuing, choosing green colours for home decor helps create a sense of tranquillity and connection to nature.

As Ervis Ibra, managing director at Grand Projects, highlights, this shade creates “a calming and refreshing environment”.

Ibra adds: “Additionally, green is versatile and can complement a variety of styles, from modern to rustic, making it a popular choice for a cohesive and aesthetically pleasing home.”

Pollard notes there’s been a particular rise in demand for green kitchens and cabinets.

“However, more homeowners are looking to incorporate this soothing shade in other areas of the home, with searches for ‘green living rooms’, ‘green bathrooms,’ and ‘green walls on the rise,” she adds.

3. Impressionable thresholds

“When starting a project, we find the entrances to homes are so often overlooked and undervalued,” says Connor Beckmann, architectural designer and director at Beckmann Architecture.

But this is part of the home that, if well designed, can be functional as well as welcoming.

“They are spaces we always encourage to be prioritised, as they give the first and last impression of your home,” Beckmann adds. “They should be a focal point that attracts attention, while also being a functional space.”

To create the optimal entryway, he says to make sure it’s uncluttered and, if possible, maximises any natural light. “Whether that be through light-boosting paint colours, a glass panelled front door, or window treatments that allow light to pass through,” he adds.

4. Leisure spaces

Lindsey Roberts, director at Forrester Roberts Interior Design, says: “We all need a bit of space, especially when more people are working from home. Having a dedicated personal space for relaxation is less of a luxury and more a necessity for wellbeing, whether it’s to switch off from work, or have some time away from other family members.

“Your space can define ‘your time,’ both to yourself and to others.”

No matter how big or small, she says giving the space a bit of thought is well worth the effort. “If it’s relaxation that’s needed, it should be designed to be comfortable and calming, with ambient lighting,” says Roberts.

Practical requirements should be considered as well. “For example, power for a reading light or devices such as headphones,” Roberts adds.

“Your space should be as individual as you are. It’s not just about getting it right visually and choosing colours that appeal to you – thought should be given to each of the senses.

“A good sign you’ve got it right is if your shoulders drop as you enter – and you just can’t help but look forward to the time you’ll spend there.”

5. Youthful havens

Children’s and teens’ bedrooms and chill-out zones are also getting more consideration in the style stakes.

“It’s more important than ever for children to have a place where they can relax and be themselves, as their individual space reflects their lifestyle – and most importantly their personalities,” says Olivia Boardman, interior designer at My Bespoke Room.

“Their bedroom is where they have the freedom to develop their own personal style, and to express themselves as individuals. It’s a space they can be proud of, and enjoy showing off to their friends.

“As a parent myself, I totally appreciate the cost of redoing a teen/child’s bedroom and how quickly their style can change,” she adds. “Using less permanent elements such as removable wallpaper and decals for example, or upcycling current furniture pieces can add lots of character without breaking the bank.”