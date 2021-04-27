5 inspiring influencers to follow this Lesbian Visibility Week

It’s Lesbian Visibility Week: an opportunity to celebrate and raise awareness around the lesbian community.

“Much has been achieved, of course, and we celebrate that progress during Lesbian Visibility Week,” said Diva magazine publisher and founder of the week, Linda Riley. “But there is so much more to do, and I for one will not rest [until] we are all honoured, celebrated and respected equally, regardless of our sexual orientation or gender identity.”

If you’re keen to honour the week by learning more about the community, these are just a few lesbian influencers to follow…

1. Ziggy

Poet and spoken word artist Ziggy uses her platform to speak about her journey from a religious, anti-LGBT environment to accepting her sexuality.

For Lesbian Visibility Day she opened up about her past: “I started following my heart and whether it taught me lessons or shined light, I was living in my truth. I actually want to thank those bullies, because my poetry is FIRE because the hardship they put me through.

“I pray to those kids that desperately want to come out to their family, and feel as though they cant. You will one day realise that these years you wait, will be the years of you living a lie. People come and go. Those who accept you, will stick around and love you unconditionally.”

2. Gabi and Shanna

If you’re looking for some wanderlust or real life tips on how to navigate travel as a lesbian couple, look no further than 27 Travels.

Gabi and Shanna are behind this account and write: “In 2016, we hardly saw any lesbians or lesbian couples talking about what it’s like to travel the world in a woman loving woman relationship. There are soooo many things you need to consider as a member of the lgbtq community while traveling, and even more if you’re traveling with your partner. We wanted to BE visible and BE that lesbian representation so people would know that travel is for EVERYONE.”

3. Jessica Kellgren-Fozard

Content creator Jessica Kellgren-Fozard is based in Brighton. Her Instagram feed is full of charming retro outfits and vintage fashion – and she’s also found her voice as activist for the deaf, disabled and LGBT communities.

She has a ‘Queer History’ series of informational videos about everything from the trans flag to gay marriage, while also pulling back the curtain on what it’s like to live with invisible disabilities.

4. Phyll Opoku-Gyimah

Phyll Opoku-Gyimah – known as Lady Phyll after turning down an MBE – is a co-founder and director of UK Black Pride. She was featured in the 2020 September issue of British Vogue as one of the ‘faces of hope’, alongside Angela Davis and Jane Elliott.

Follow her on Twitter for updates on her charity work – she particularly supports the Kaleidoscope Trust, advocating for human rights for the LGBT community – and her thoughts on news stories affecting the black and LGBT communities.

5. Tanya Compas

Youth worker Tanya Compas set up Queer Black Christmas in 2019, a “passion project of mine that I want to run for queer Black young people, like myself, who are estranged from family or who have a strained relationship with their family and provide a space to celebrate Christmas with ‘chosen family’.” She also established Exist Loudly: “A London based organisation committed to creating spaces of joy & community for queer Black youth.”

Compas consistently challenges stereotypes and opens up about her ADHD diagnosis.