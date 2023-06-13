5 lawnmowers that really cut it

As summer heats up, it’s important to look after the health of your lawn – namely cutting the grass.

Especially as those sharp blades are your secret weapon against fighting back weeds, getting nutrients back into the soil, strengthening shoots, reducing pests… and the health benefits of being at one with nature.

As Darren Feasey, brand and product director for Flymo puts it: “Your garden is an extension of your home; somewhere to enjoy relaxing on summer evenings, spending time with the kids, or catching up with friends.”

But knowing which lawnmower will give you that flawless finish can sometimes be tricky…

“An electric lawnmower is ideal for smaller-sized lawns but it’s crucial to make sure the cable can reach all the corners of the garden,” advises Feasey.

Secondly, the lawnmower’s cutting width can determine how long it takes you to cut your lawn. Lawnmowers with larger blades mean you can mow more grass in less time – and therefore more suitable for larger and more complex spaces, suggests Feasey.

As well as electric solutions, he says battery lawnmowers are also suitable for larger lawns, as long as users make sure the battery has the sufficient runtime to cut their lawn on one charge.

Indeed, Dobbies’ head of gardening, Liz Brennan, says battery-operated cordless mowers are becoming more popular, thanks to the fact they’re environmentally friendly, simple to use and easy to manoeuvre.

“These handy options also have none of the maintenance and servicing needs of traditional petrol lawnmowers, making them an appealing choice for both beginner and seasoned gardeners alike,” says Brennan.

“We’re also seeing more value models coming on the market to meet demands of gardeners looking for low-cost ways to maintain their outdoor space.”

She says the interchangeable battery in cordless lawnmowers is a fantastic innovation that not only helps gardeners save money, but frees up storage space thanks to its compact nature.

“Not only can interchangeable batteries be used to power lawnmowers, but gardeners can also use their battery in cordless hedge trimmers, leaf blowers and other power tools that use the same set up, making them great value for money.”

Ready to cut the grass? Here’s how to mow like a pro…

1. Flymo SimpliGlide 360 Hover Lawn Mower – 1800W Motor, 36cm Cutting Width, Folds Flat, 10m Cable Length, £116.90, Amazon

Ideal for small to medium-sized gardens, this electric hover mower floats effortlessly across the grass while cutting your turf to perfection. With four cutting heights, it can get through heavy grass and puts the clippings back into the lawn for much needed mulch. Folds flat and easy to carry.

2. Webb Classic 46cm (18″) Self Propelled Petrol Rotary Lawnmower, £279.99, Dobbies

From a power point of view, some might argue you can’t beat a petrol lawn mower. Along with the benefit of different cutting heights, they have the strength to handle the most unruly of gardens, delivering superb results. The new Webb R460SP boasts seven cutting options – from 25mm to 75mm – generous 55-litre grass collector with four-in-one function for rear discharge, side discharge, collection or mulch.

3. Flymo EasiStore 340R Kit (2 x Batteries & Chargers), £299.99, Very

Suited to medium sized and larger lawns, the interchangeable batteries can be used to power lawnmowers, along with other gardening tools within the POWER FOR ALL ALLIANCE – saving you space, money and protecting the environment. With a close-edge cutting system (lessening the need for trimming), a rear roller feature for professional striped finish, the dual handles can be folded down for easy storage.

4. Husqvarna Aspire LC34-P4A with Battery and Charger, £359, Husqvarna

In terms of style and performance, this is your go-to for small gardens and limited storage space. Quiet – so no worry of upsetting the neighbours – it’s lightweight and easy to guide across your greenery, features the POWER FOR ALL ALLIANCE battery system and comes pre-assembled. Squeeze the bar and it’s ready to spin. With a handy hook which can be mounted on the wall.

5. Husqvarna LB 144i with Battery and Charger, from £569, Husqvarna

Making a mowing statement in any garden, this mid-range model showcases the brand’s innovation and craftmanship with a specialised mulching deck and built-in controls to cope with uneven landscapes in challenging zones. Along with its lightweight design and minimal noise, it offers smart features such as SavE and Power Boost to better running time and efficiency.