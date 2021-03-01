5 massively addictive romantic reality shows to watch now

It’s been the biggest viral TV hit of 2021 so far. Married At First Sight Australia season six has taken over viewers’ lives, leading to epic binges and a LOT of heated debate online about the couples who tied the knot minutes after meeting for the first time.

So, you’ve raced through the whole series and you’re all caught up. Now what? How will you fill with your evenings now you can’t gawp at the matrimonial ups and downs of our friends Down Under?

Fear not, there are plenty of other equally addictive series from across the globe just waiting for you to discover. Here are five other romantic reality shows to fill the Married At First Sight void…

1. Love Is Blind

Last year’s viral sensation, Love Is Blind aimed to find out whether a romantic connection could grow without physical attraction. Separated by a wall while dating, contestants in the American show have to propose before they’ve even seen their future spouse in the flesh.

After the big reveal, couples have three weeks to decide whether they want to say ‘I do’ or go there separate ways. There is, of course, a whole load of tears, tantrums and epic arguments leading up to the decision-making moment at the altar.

2. Dating Around

Shot like a Hollywood movie, Dating Around is aesthetically pleasing and follows a simple but satisfying format. One single person goes on five dates on successive nights, then has to decide which of the five people they’d like to see again. With the dates edited together, rather than shown one by one, it keeps you guessing as to who will pop up in the big reveal at the end.

Featuring gay, straight and bisexual daters, two seasons are set in America (New York and New Orleans), or you can go further afield with O Crush Perfeito, the Brazilian version of the show.

3. Terrace House

Japanese reality show Terrace House has become an international cult hit. The series has a rotating cast of six guys and six girls, who share a house and date each other, while still working their usual jobs. So, as well as the romantic dramas, you get an insight into life in Japan – and Hawaii, where the second season is set.

The other thing that sets Terrace House apart is that it features a Gogglebox-style group of comedians and actors who observe and discuss the action from the house. With their hilarious commentary, they’re as enjoyable to watch as the actual housemates.

4. Love Island Australia

Missing those Aussie accents after the end of Married At First Sight? You’re in luck, season two of Love Island Australia is back on ITV2.

Following the same format as the UK version, the show sees a bunch of sizzlingly hot singles living it up in a Spanish villa, taking on ridiculous challenges and numerous ‘recouplings’ as they attempt to win AUD $50,000 (around £27,000) and find love along the way.

5. Too Hot To handle

While many dating shows encourage people to get frisky, Too Hot To Handle challenges the scantily clad contestants to abstain from naughty business. Any rule breaking during the four-week period leads to a reduction in the US $100,000 (around £71,000) prize fund, and there are a LOT of rules.

The Mexico-based show is also unusual in that it features an international cast of Brits, Americans, Canadians and Australians, who take part in challenges that aim to help them build emotional bonds, not physical ones. As you can imagine, that doesn’t always go to plan.