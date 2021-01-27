5 new books to read in lockdown

If the weather is keeping you indoors, why not pick up a fast-paced thriller or a moving memoir?

Fiction

1. Girl A by Abigail Dean is published in hardback by HarperCollins, priced £14.99 (ebook £7.99). Available now

The subject of colossal amounts of hype, Girl A is Alexandra ‘Lex’ Gracie, one of seven children held captive by their menacing father, and the first to escape his clutches. Now grown up and working as a lawyer, Lex must decide, along with her siblings, what to do with the house they’ve inherited – the scene of their hellish childhood – and try to come to terms with her traumatic past. Dark and deftly crafted, Girl A is an impressive debut that tackles a horrifying topic with subtlety and empathy. While it might not be as mind-blowing as the build-up suggests, it’s definitely on a par with some of the greatest psychological thrillers of recent years.8/10(Review by Katie Wright)

2. We Are All Birds of Uganda by Hafsa Zayyan is published in hardback by Merky Books priced £14.99 (ebook £7.99). Available now

We Are All Birds Of Uganda explores home, identity, love, and loss across the generations in turbulent times. Young, ambitious lawyer Sameer is ready to spread his wings. Faced with choices between his career, family expectations and long-standing friendships, Sam’s journey takes an unexpected turn from London to the vibrant colours, smells and tastes of East Africa. It is there that Sam uncovers his family history as he searches for his place in the world. Unflinchingly honest but tempered by its humanity, this is a novel for our times from the #Merky Books New Writers’ Prize winner. It’s a complex and delicately flavoured dish to be savoured and digested slowly.8/10(Review by Emily Pennink)

3. People Like Her by Ellery Lloyd is published by Mantle in hardback, priced at £14.99 (ebook £7.99). Available now

People Like Her is a darkly cynical indictment of social media. Set in the world of online parenting influencers, the marriage of successful Insta-mum Emmy Jackson and novelist husband Dan is under strain as they grapple with the ethics of making money from sharing their real lives, while a threatening presence imperils their seemingly idyllic existence. Ellery Lloyd – the pseudonym for husband-and-wife writing team Collette Lyons and Paul Vlitos – nail the murky details of influencer culture. The story takes its time to get going with a slower-paced first half – and the occasional cliché – but the second part speeds up with twists that keep you guessing until the final page. It’s an entertaining read that will leave you ready for a digital detox.7/10(Review by Jessica Frank-Keyes)

Non-fiction

4. How To Be A Refugee by Simon May is published in hardback by Picador, priced £20 (ebook £12.99). Available now

In this engrossing and poignant memoir, philosophy professor and author Simon May examines the roots of his confused sense of identity and provides a new perspective on some of the 20th century’s darkest days. May, the child of German Jews, was raised in Britain as a Catholic, yet he was forbidden by his parents to identify as either Jewish, German or British. Instead, he inherited from them a sense of being an eternal refugee, forever in search of home but forbidden ever to arrive. To try and unlock this mystery, May embarks on a voyage of discovery over several years, interviewing relatives, researching documents and visiting key scenes from his family’s past.

The key lies in his mother and her two sisters. They grew up as fully assimilated Germans, keen to distance themselves from a Jewish background that had proved lethal for many, long before Hitler. They believed their expert engagement with the pre-Nazi high German world would provide them with immunity, so when the Nazis arrive and that world implodes, the shock and grief are definitive, and the sisters’ survival mechanisms drastic. May later recounts the difficulties of his own journey to German nationality, and along the way discovers the spectre of anti-Semitism is still very much with us. A fascinating, moving and troubling read.8/10(Review by Dan Brotzel)

Children’s book of the week

5. The Valley Of Lost Secrets by Lesley Parr is published in paperback by Bloomsbury Children’s Books, priced £6.99 (ebook £5.59). Available now

Lesley Parr’s debut novel taps into the emotions of wartime evacuation from London; particularly the difficulty of enjoying a new life while desperately missing your old one. Jimmy takes out his anger, loneliness and fear on his little brother and new foster family in a Welsh mining town during World War II – until he finds a skull hidden in a tree and needs help to unravel a decades-old mystery. Comparisons to Goodnight Mister Tom are inevitable, but Parr’s accessible writing and engaging plot is very much aimed at modern pre-teens. It teeters thrillingly on the edge of scary, and covers serious topics like relationships, bullies, prejudices and religion without sounding preachy. Chapter-opening illustrations and secret messages to decipher are extra beautiful touches to keep readers turning the pages.7/10(Review by Natalie Bowen)

