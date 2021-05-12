5 new books to read this week

A blistering debut or a moving meditation on belonging? Decide what you want to read this week…

Fiction

1. How To Kidnap The Rich by Rahul Raina is published in hardback by Little, Brown, priced £14.99 (ebook £8.99). Available now

A satirical crime thriller and profound social commentary rolled into one, How To Kidnap The Rich is an uproarious ride through the caste system of Delhi, new and old. Energetic wit pours out of Rahul Raina’s prose, while an acerbic bite highlights inequalities in race, sex and social class with candid clarity. Clever, impoverished Ramesh and rich, lazy teenager Rudi make an unexpectedly successful double act, careering around the city in high jinks that involve extortion, butchery, kidnap and cross-dressing. Veering from ridiculous to heart-wrenching, Raina’s exhilarating debut is pure entertainment from start to finish.9/10(Review by Rebecca Wilcock)

2. Whereabouts by Jhumpa Lahiri is published in hardback by Bloomsbury Publishing, priced £14.99 (ebook £10.49). Available now

Whereabouts, by Pulitzer Prize-winning American author Jhumpa Lahiri, is the novelist’s first self-translated work from Italian, a language she learned after relocating to Rome a decade ago, and where she partly lives today. The book is a series of short chapters, mostly located somewhere different. The nameless protagonist, a single university professor, lives a solitary existence in an unnamed Italian city, moving from place to place and pondering life. Plot is almost non-existent, but there are glimpses into her life beyond the pages of the novel – an almost affair with the husband of a close friend, memories of a past relationship, regrets and jealousies. Evocative descriptions of meals, books and conversations will stay with you long after the train has taken her to another city.8/10(Review by Jessica Frank-Keyes)

3. Snowflake by Louise Nealon is published in hardback by Manilla, priced £12.99 (ebook £9.99). Available May 13

Too many debut authors are being dubbed ‘the new Sally Rooney’, their books lumped in with Normal People. Louise Nealon is one such author – blame the fact she’s Irish, the book features Trinity College Dublin, and the rights have been sold to the same people who adapted Normal People. But in content, Snowflake is more spry; it agitates and shifts your sense of certainty. Debbie’s smart and used to it, but starting university – even just commuting from her family’s dairy farm – means leaving her drunken troubled uncle, Billy, and her unreliable mother who’s caught up in dreams, for too-long stretches of time. But she makes a go of it, somehow attracting the friendship of the glamorous Xanthe, and throwing herself into obliterative nights out – until family drama gets its claws in and drags her back. Nealon tackles uneasy conversations around trauma and grief, sex and consent, self-delusion and the fear of what you might be capable of, deftly and with humour (there’s a debacle with a coffin that provokes actual out loud laughs). Mythic elements aren’t quite so distinct, but the rough edges of Debbie, and the descriptions of life in rural Ireland, ground the rest in a story that’s sharp, clever and affecting.7/10(Review by Ella Walker)

Non-fiction

4. I Belong Here: A Journey Along The Backbone Of Britain by Anita Sethi is published in hardback by Bloomsbury Wildlife, priced £16.99 (ebook £11.89). Available now

Following a train journey where she encountered a traumatic hate crime, Mancunian Anita Sethi takes a stand against racism. She is called to nature by the Pennines – known as the backbone of Britain – and tells her heartfelt story of belonging. Sethi battles inner anxiety and finds an embracing freedom in her adventures, after being told by her abuser to leave. The writer is not afraid to tackle the big issues and delve into the past as she makes sense of the present, seeking out predestined points of interest and making sure each step is an act of resistance. Nature’s beauty and wilderness provide a welcome escape from Sethi’s city life and kickstart a healing process as she becomes enveloped in the great outdoors, taking us on a emotional journey at the same time. It’s an amazing odyssey: inspiring, powerful, encouraging and incredibly brave.9/10(Review by Karen Sykes)

Children’s book of the week

5. Heartstopper Volume Four by Alice Oseman is published in paperback by Hachette Children’s Group, priced £10.99 (ebook £7.49). Available now

Heartstopper is the continuation of a teenage love story: Charlie is gay, and his partner Nick is bisexual and recently came out to his family and friends. Unlike the previous books in the series, this is less about coming to terms with sexuality and identity, and deals more with mental health and eating disorders. The graphic novel style keeps the pace fast and gives you a window into the characters’ emotions, dealing with mental health from the perspectives of both the sufferer and their loved ones. Alice Oseman makes sure to give all kinds of information that teenagers reading might find helpful – particularly if they’re experiencing similar issues. At some points it feels more educational than plot-driven, but nonetheless, it’s a touching tale of teen love and accepting who you are, while also giving a raw perspective on the struggles around mental wellbeing.8/10(Review by Prudence Wade)

