5 new books to read this week

Three decades later, John Grisham is back with a follow-up to The Firm…

Fiction

1. Child Of The Ruins by Kate Furnivall is published in hardback by Hodder & Stoughton, priced £20 (ebook £6.99). Available now

Child Of The Ruins is set in Berlin after the end of World War II, where devastation and poverty is commonplace for those still surviving under Russian rule. Two women, Anna and Ingrid – who live in East and West Germany – are brought together in their search for a baby boy. This historical novel highlights the brutality of war, and draws you into the characters as they struggle to survive day-to-day. At times the hardship is unimaginable; yet what shines through is a love story, showing the strength and power of these strong, heroic characters. This is a beautiful and poignant novel that will leave you gripped to the very end. 9/10(Review by Jacqueline Ling)

2. Death Valley by Melissa Broder is published in hardback by Bloomsbury Circus, priced £16.99 (ebook £11.89). Available now

Women’s Prize-long listed author Melissa Broder is back with another book full of her signature self-effacing wit. Death Valley follows an unnamed writer in crisis – her father is in the ICU, while her husband is permanently ill. She escapes to a Best Western near the desert to finish her book – but instead goes on hikes instead of writing. She ends up lost in the desert in what becomes an increasingly surreal journey through the barren wasteland – and also her mind. While it’s not hugely plot-driven – it’s essentially the woman’s meditations on her life and relationships – it’s engagingly written, moving and often funny. It covers love, loss, sex, grief and more – becoming more and more experimental as the book goes on, to great success.7/10(Review by Prudence Wade)

3. The Exchange: After The Firm by John Grisham is published in hardback by Hodder & Stoughton, priced £22 (ebook £12.99). Available now

Fans of John Grisham will be keen to read The Exchange – a follow-up to The Firm, over 30 years later. While not quite up to the gritty standards of his earlier books, it still packs a fair punch. It follows lawyer Mitch McDeere, who has rebuilt himself after entanglements with the mafia, and now has a new case that takes him to Libya. The masterful writing immerses you in the Middle Eastern setting, where Mitch is involved with negotiations after hostages have been taken by a terrorist group. It gives an insight into the depths a lawyer like Mitch might have to sink to, to get the job done – and while the ending might feel like a bit of an anti-climax compared to Grisham’s other thrillers, it’s an enjoyable read you won’t be able to put down.7/10(Review by Oyinda Bishi)

Non-fiction

4. Normal Women by Philippa Gregory is published in hardback by William Collins, priced £25 (ebook £14.99). Available now

Researched and written over the course of 10 years, Normal Women is a vast and richly detailed tapestry reworking the conventional depiction of male-dominated hierarchies, and placing women in the foreground. It delves deep into records and archives, in search of the tales of those who history has forgotten or deliberately ignored. Opening at the time of the Norman Conquest, it examines contemporary evidence and unveils stories of normal women from every walk of life. With clarity and conviction, it demonstrates that over the course of 900 years, women have underpinned the functions of British society, holding the fort – often quite literally – to keep the wheels of social and economic existence turning. Gregory’s style is fluent and informal, purposefully choosing colourful examples that illuminate each era and bring individual characters to life, and the structure allows the reader to dip in at points of interest or to follow a chronological path. It’s engaging, insightful and vastly informative.9/10(Review by Hannah Colby)

Children’s book of the week

5. The Great Storm Whale by Benji Davies is published in hardback by Simon & Schuster Children’s Books, priced £12.99 (ebook £4.99). Available now

This is the latest addition to Benji Davies’ Storm Whale picturebook series. The original – The Storm Whale – first came out in 2014 (winning the inaugural Oscar’s First Book Prize), and this is a prequel of sorts. It opens with Noi and his father, who still live in a house by the sea – Noi is upset because his whale hasn’t come to visit in a while, and when a storm hits his grandmother tells him a story. It follows a similar storm from many years ago, where a young girl forged her own friendship with a whale. It’s a sweet, straightforward tale about friendship and resilience, paired with atmospheric illustrations.7/10(Review by Prudence Wade)

BOOK CHARTS FOR THE WEEK ENDING NOVEMBER 4

HARDBACK (FICTION)1. The Secret by Lee Child & Andrew Child2. The Last Devil To Die by Richard Osman3. The Christmas Appeal by Janice Hallett4. Garth Marenghi’s Incarcerat: Volume 2 by Garth Marenghi5. A Curse For True Love by Stephanie Garber6. A Stroke Of The Pen by Terry Pratchett7. The Running Grave by Robert Galbraith8. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros9. Welcome To The Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum10. Sword Catcher by Cassandra Clare(Compiled by Waterstones)

HARDBACK (NON-FICTION)1. The Woman In Me by Britney Spears2. Rambling Man by Billy Connolly3. How They Broke Britain by James O’Brien4. Be Useful by Arnold Schwarzenegger5. Keira & Me by Professor Noel Fitzpatrick6. 5 Ingredients Mediterranean by Jamie Oliver7. Guinness World Records 20248. Private Eye Annual: 2023 by Ian Hislop9. Politics On The Edge by Rory Stewart10. Friends, Lovers And The Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry(Compiled by Waterstones)

AUDIOBOOKS (FICTION AND NON-FICTION)1. Friends, Lovers And The Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry2. The Woman In Me by Britney Spears3. Be Useful by Arnold Schwarzenegger4. Unruly by David Mitchell5. Alan Partridge: Big Beacon by Alan Partridge6. The Secret by Lee Child & Andrew Child7. Ghost Stories: Stephen Fry’s Definitive Collection by Stephen Fry et al9. How They Broke Britain by James O’Brien10. The Twat Files by Dawn French(Compiled by Audible)