5 new books to read this week

Fiction

1. The Kellerby Code by Jonny Sweet is published in hardback by Faber & Faber, priced £14.99 (ebook £9.99). Available now

How far would you go to fit in with a class of people you don’t belong in? In The Kellerby Code, Edward finds himself striving to fit in with his friends Robert and Stanza, even if it means bending over backwards to fulfil their desires – be it running errands, serving their needs, or even contemplating unthinkable acts on their behalf. As the plot unfolds, we delve deeper into Edward’s psyche, leaving us questioning the sanity of his actions and the sincerity of his friends’. At the heart of this dark comedy is an exploration of social classes and the lengths one might go to belong. We are thrust further into Edward’s unravelling mindset, grappling with the blurred lines as to whether he is making the right decisions to gain a place at the table with those he is so desperate to sit next to. A deeply unsettling, interesting novel that will leave readers gripped to the end.8/10(Review by Jacqueline Ling)

2. Listen For The Lie by Amy Tintera is published in hardback by Bantam, priced £14.99 (ebook £5.99). Available now

Listen For The Lie taps into our obsession with true crime podcasts, weaving them into a readable, modern whodunnit. At the centre is Lucy Chase, who’s thought to have murdered her best friend. She’s not formally convicted and moves away from her Texas hometown, flying under the radar until a podcaster digs up her story for his latest series. Lucy returns home and is forced to confront the ghosts of her past – her failed marriage, the strained relationship with her parents, and why she just can’t remember the night Savvy died. It’s probably not a book that will stay with you after you’ve finished, and there’s the odd murder mystery cliche throughout, but it’s a page-turner that you’ll absolutely race through. It might be a bit early to start thinking about summer books, but this easy read should definitely make it into your suitcase.7/10(Review by Prudence Wade)

3. How To Solve Your Own Murder by Kristen Perrin is published in hardback by Quercus, priced £16.99 (ebook £9.99). Available March 26

How To Solve Your Own Murder by debut adult fiction writer, Kristen Perrin, offers an intriguing premise that intertwines past and present seamlessly. Set in Dorset, 1965, the story follows Frances Adams, who spends her life preparing to solve her own murder predicted by a fortune-teller. The narrative shifts to the present day with Frances’s great-niece, Annie, determined to uncover the truth behind Frances’s death. While the plot is engaging and suspenseful, the abundance of minor characters makes them feel undeveloped and challenging to track. However, Perrin’s skilful storytelling and atmospheric setting make for a compelling read, ultimately delivering a satisfying mystery with a twist.7/10(Review by Lauren Gilmour)

Non-fiction

4. Head North: A Rallying Cry For A More Equal Britain by Andy Burnham and Steve Rotheram is published in hardback by Trapeze, priced £22 (ebook £12.99). Available now

Metro mayors and football fans Andy Burnham and Steve Rotheram have written a book of two halves. The first focuses on their life stories, with the Hillsborough disaster as a key experience and a reference point throughout their political careers. It gives you a sense of how they see themselves, and of how they came to be where they are. It is readable, and contains several interesting anecdotes, though as both are still active politicians it feels at times a little guarded. The second half is more of a manifesto for “rewiring Britain”. Many of their suggestions – a written constitution, parity for academic and technical education – will be familiar to those who follow such debates, while others – abolishing the whipping system – lack detail on how they would work in practice. Still, it is a compelling argument for regional devolution from two of its foremost practitioners.7/10(Review by Christopher McKeon)

Children’s book of the week

5. Thank You by Jarvis is published in hardback by Walker Books, priced £12.99 (no ebook). Available now

Last year Jarvis picked up the Oscar’s Book Prize for The Boy With Flowers In His Hair. Thank You is his next offering, and it’s just as sweet and celebratory. It follows a child practicing gratitude – going round and thanking everything, from the sun and the moon to elephants and his sister. Jarvis has become known for his instantly recognisable collage art style, and it’s the centrepiece of this book. The eye-catching illustrations bring together bright colours and interesting patterns, which will no doubt delight children and adults alike. While it’s sweet, this is perhaps a book only for very small children – there’s not a huge amount of meat on the bones to keep older kids interested at bedtime. But for little ones, it’s a joyful book with a simple and sweet message at its heart.7/10(Review by Prudence Wade)

