5 new books to read this week

Celebrated writer James Patterson has finished a thrilling book from late writer Michael Crichton…

Fiction

1. Spoilt Creatures by Amy Twigg is published in hardback by Tinder Press, priced £18.99 (ebook £9.99). Available now

Spoilt Creatures, a debut novel by Amy Twigg, follows Iris, a 32-year-old single and lonely woman who is drawn to Hazel, a resident of a local women’s commune in the Kent Downs. Enticed by the opportunity to escape the men who have let her down and the oppressions of society, Iris joins the commune. However, she quickly realises that even within this group of women, power dynamics are at play, especially under the leadership of the domineering Blythe. When a group of men descends upon the farm, the women’s existence is threatened. Twigg’s storytelling is both captivating and unsettling, drawing readers into the complex emotional landscapes of her characters. The narrative unfolds slowly under the oppressive summer sun, building to a gripping climax.9/10(Review by Jacqueline Ling)

2. The Switch by Lily Samson is published in hardback by Century, priced £14.99 (ebook £7.99). Available now

Lily Samson’s fast-paced debut thriller will have readers gripped as Elena and partner Adam get sucked into the intriguing world of their glamorous neighbours Sophia and Finn. The disturbing plot, inspired by Roald Dahl’s 1974 short story The Great Switcheroo, sees Elena and Sophia start a bizarre secret swap, sneaking into each other’s houses in affluent Wimbledon at night to climb into bed with the other’s unsuspecting partner. It’s gradually revealed that this is more than just a way to spice up their relationships, with Alfred Hitchcock fan Samson offering twist after twist. While this page-turner’s plot may not be a complete surprise, the signposting isn’t so heavy handed to make it predictable.8/10(Review by Beverly Rouse)

3. Eruption by James Patterson and Michael Crichton is published in hardback by Century, priced £22 (ebook £10.99). Available now

Renowned thriller writer James Patterson was asked to complete an unfinished book about a volcanic eruption started by Jurassic Park author Michael Crichton before his death. The collaboration has produced an extraordinary story, building slowly just like a volcano, and exploding into a dramatic finish. Set in Hawaii, Eruption charts a race against time to save an island, and possibly entire countries, against lava reaching deadly canisters containing radioactive waste. It’s a ticking time bomb which the best scientists and high ranking military have to work out how it can be defused before death and destruction. Patterson fans will be no doubt thrilled to recognise his style of writing, as he has picked up the reins of such an astonishing story.8/10(Review by Alan Jones)

Non-fiction

4. Lucky by Louise Thompson is published in hardback by Ebury Spotlight, priced £22 (ebook £11.99). Available now

Former Made In Chelsea star turned influencer and fitness entrepreneur Louise Thompson reveals the shocking truth of what happened to her during the birth of her son Leo in this raw and searingly honest memoir. Anyone who follows the 34-year-old on social media will know she’s suffered a myriad of physical and mental health problems since becoming a mother two-and-a-half years ago, but the book details how she nearly died twice after two haemorrhages and the PTSD she was left with. At times it’s a harrowing and heartbreaking read but it’s an important one. In a world where women often aren’t listened to when it comes to their health or their pain, Thompson wants to help them advocate for themselves and know their birth rights. It’s a story of a rise to fame at time when reality TV was in its infancy (and cast members were paid £25 a day) and toxic relationships, to finding real love, and recovery after trauma. Plus, how, through adversity, can come incredible strength.9/10(Review by Lauren Taylor)

Children’s book of the week

5. The Happy Prince by Oscar Wilde, illustrated by Harry Woodgate, is published in hardback by Andersen Press, priced £14.99 (no ebook). Available now

Oscar Wilde may better known for his classic adult books such as The Picture of Dorian Gray, but the author also wrote several children’s stories. Now, a new edition of The Happy Prince has been published, complete with a set of beautiful illustrations by award-winning author Harry Woodgate. With rich colours of purple and gold, the book is a feast for the eyes. The Happy Prince tells the story of a homeless boy, Swallow, and his friendship with the weeping statue of the prince. Together, the pair set out to correct society’s ills and spread some joy to those who are suffering, who are sick and people living in poverty. As relevant now as it was over 130 years ago, the story will help teach children over the age of six about the value of giving to those less fortunate.7/10(Review by Jane Kirby)

BOOK CHARTS FOR THE WEEK ENDING JUNE 8

HARDBACK (FICTION)1. Murder At The Monastery:Canon Clement Mystery by Reverend Richard Coles2. Long Island by Colm Tóibín3. You Like It Darker by Stephen King4. Shadowstitch by Cari Thomas5. The Midnight Feast by Lucy Foley6. Think Twice by Harlan Coben7. Blue Sisters by Coco Mellors8. The Ministry Of Time by Kaliane Bradley9. The Ashes And The Star-Cursed King by Carissa Broadbent10. You Are Here by David Nicholls(Compiled by Waterstones)

HARDBACK (NON-FICTION)1. MILF by Paloma Faith2. Under A Rock by Chris Stein3. Operation Biting by Max Hastings4. Endgame 1944 by Jonathan Dimbleby5. The Women Who Wouldn’t Wheesht by Susan Dalgety & Lucy Hunter Blackburn6. Gluten Free Air Fryer by Becky Excell7. I Want To Die But I Still Want To Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee8. How To Eat 30 Plants A Week by Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall9. So Good by Emily English10. The Invisible Doctrine by George Monbiot & Peter Hutchison(Compiled by Waterstones)

AUDIOBOOKS (FICTION AND NON-FICTION)1. Daisy Darker by Alice Feeney2. Atomic Habits by James Clear3. Lessons In Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus4. Unruly by David Mitchell5. Death Rocks by LJ Ross6. My Favourite Mistake by Marian Keyes7. Ultra-Processed People by Chris van Tulleken8. None Of This Is True by Lisa Jewell9. Lucky by Louise Thompson10. Dirty Laundry by Richard Pink & Roxanne Pink(Compiled by Audible)