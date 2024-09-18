5 new books to read this week

American novelist Elizabeth Strout is back with her latest novel following some familiar characters…

Fiction

1. Tell Me Everything by Elizabeth Strout is published in hardback by Viking, priced £16.99 (ebook £9.99). Available September 19

This is a hopeful, healing novel that brings together the lives of characters living in Maine, exploring new friendships, old loves, and the desire to leave a mark on the world. The story centres on Bob Burgess, Maine’s town lawyer who gets involved in a murder investigation, and his deepening friendship with the writer Lucy Barton. On their weekly walks they share their hopes and regrets, and as they do this, their bond grows stronger. Meanwhile, Lucy befriends Olive Kitteridge, a long-time Maine resident. Initially unsure of each other, they develop a relationship nurtured by stories of ordinary people’s ‘unrecorded lives,’ finding meaning in the overlooked details of others’ experiences. With great characterisation and delicate prose, Strout examines relationships and their significance, making this novel a compelling read. The novel explores some harsh themes, but it does so with an element of hope.9/10(Review by Jacqueline Ling)

2. An Eye For An Eye by Jeffrey Archer is published in hardback by HarperCollins, priced £22 (ebook £12.99). Available September 24

Revenge plots, forged artworks and billion-dollar deals are the ingredients for Jeffrey Archer’s latest thriller. An Eye For An Eye is the seventh novel in the series following Scotland Yard’s William Warwick and gives fans of the veteran author exactly what they’ve come to know and love. If you’re looking for a novel you can relate to, perhaps this is not the book for you – unless you are in line for a spot in the House of Lords. But, while the characters lack morals they offer escapism in spades and the – at times slightly ludicrous – plot will keep you turning the pages right until the end.7/10(Review by Eleanor Barlow)

3. A Sunny Place For Shady People by Mariana Enriquez, translated by Megan McDowell, is published in paperback by Granta Books, priced £14.99 (ebook £14.99). Available September 26

Mariana Enriquez’s A Sunny Place For Shady People is simultaneously a collection of horror stories and a study of society’s ills. It tells tales of ghosts haunting their loved ones after being abused when alive. Their supernatural acts are bizarre and grotesque – rotting bodies reappear, faces melt off the living. But the apparitions’ backstories emerge and often make their haunting less threatening than the society that harmed them. People who were scared when they died go on to terrify their families and neighbours, but it allows the living characters to engage with, reappraise, and sometimes mend old wounds. Previously shortlisted for the International Booker Prize for her last short story collection, this one is terse and graphic. At times it lags with unnecessary colloquialisms, but the book provides an engaging view of inter-generational trauma and what happens to pain after death.7/10(Review by Pol Allingham)

Non-fiction

4. Now What: On A Mission To Fix Broken Britain by Carol Vorderman is hardback by Headline, priced £22 (ebook £12.99). Available now

Presenter Carol Vorderman has become increasingly vocal about politics on social media in recent years, so it was only a matter of time before she distilled her views into a book. Now What is a diary-meets-manifesto – laying out Vorderman’s views (particularly her perceived failings of the previous Tory government) and giving a rundown of what happened in politics through her eyes from the end of December 2022 up until the recent election. It’s everything you might come to expect from Vorderman – unapologetic, data-driven and, at times, funny. Although it’s hard to see who this book is for – her fans will likely agree with everything in it, but it’s unlikely anyone who doesn’t see eye-to-eye with Vorderman will pick it up.7/10(Review by Lily Rose)

Children’s book of the week

5. It’s Time For Bed by Rosey Davidson, illustrated by Sophie Kent, is published in paperback by Hachette Children’s, priced £7.99 (ebook £4.49). Available now

Looking for inspiration to help your little one off to sleep? Rosey Davidson’s A Time For Bed acts as a great bedtime story that takes us through the ideal process – with some excellent advice and handy tips to make bedtime as smooth and tantrum-free as possible. Filled with colourful yet calming illustrations, the steps in the story will make getting ready for bed a lot more engaging for your child and help them understand why bedtime routines consisting of bath-time, PJs, teddies and snuggles with mummy or daddy are so important and make them something to look forward to. With each step, we’re given a small breakdown of why we do this, and to help with bedtime further, recommended exercises that you can do with your little one to keep them relaxed in the run-up to them going off to sleep.8/10(Review by Christopher Henry-Reeve)

BOOK CHARTS FOR THE WEEK ENDING SEPTEMBER 14

HARDBACK (FICTION)1. We Solve Murders by Richard Osman2. Think Again by Jacqueline Wilson3. Frankie by Graham Norton4. Precipice by Robert Harris5. Vilest Things by Chloe Gong6. The Hotel Avocado by Bob Mortimer7. What A Way To Go by Bella Mackie8. The Ending Fire by Saara El-Arifi9. Gabriel’s Moon by William Boyd10. The Life Impossible by Matt Haig(Compiled by Waterstones)

HARDBACK (NON-FICTION)1. Want: Sexual Fantasies by Anonymous, compiled by Gillian Anderson2. Nexus by Yuval Noah Harari3. The Siege by Ben Macintyre4. Henry V by Dan Jones5. The Golden Road by William Dalrymple6. A Beginner’s Guide To Dying by Simon Boas7. On Leadership by Tony Blair8. Guinness World Records 20259. Led By Donkeys by Led By Donkeys et al10. Ottolenghi COMFORT by Yotam Ottolenghi, Helen Goh, Verena Lochmuller & Tara Wigley(Compiled by Waterstones)

AUDIOBOOKS (FICTION AND NON-FICTION)1. We Solve Murders by Richard Osman2. The Hotel Avocado by Bob Mortimer3. Nexus by Yuval Noah Harari4. Precipice by Robert Harris5. The Life Impossible by Matt Haig6. The Satsuma Complex by Bob Mortimer7. Atomic Habits by James Clear8. The Fellowship Of The Ring by J. R. R. Tolkien9. The Siege by Ben Macintyre10. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman(Compiled by Audible)