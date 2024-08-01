5 new podcasts to listen to this week

How do today’s masters create their art? Do you want to hear from agony aunt and author Dolly Alderton? Or hear more about the different sides to Graeme Souness’ life story? Then this week’s podcast picks are for you.

1. Perfect Day with Jessica Knappett

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Comedy

If you only know Jessica Knappett from the time she fell off the stage during Taskmaster, then the somewhat haphazard nature of her new podcast Perfect Day won’t be a surprise.

Fascinated by how her famous friends manage their routines, the writer, comedian and actress asks them for their ideal morning, afternoon and evening in a way that’s slightly reminiscent of the Off Menu courses.

These formats are only ever as strong as the generosity of their guests, and listening to the chat with agony aunt and author Dolly Alderton – herself no stranger to pod hosting after four sparkling years on The High Low – I’m grateful every time she deftly steers the conversation back on track.

Future guests include Saltburn director Emerald Fennell and Baby Reindeer’s Jessica Gunning, who may help Knappett settle into a more compelling combination of curiosity and comedy.

(By Amy Crowther)

2. The Strange Case

Streaming platform: Audible

Genre: Drama, fiction, thriller and mystery

Most have heard of the infamous story of Jekyll and Hyde, where two split personalities – good and evil – fight for control in one body. The Strange Case takes inspiration from the 1886 novel’s plot, but this thrilling podcast drama is a re-imagination, rather than a retelling.

Set in modern-day Iceland, energy specialist Dr Jekyll (Vanessa Kirby) recounts her story in flashbacks to psychologist Sigrun (Sofie Gråbøl). They speak candidly over glasses of wine and through various therapeutic methods, including accessing past memories, try to solve the mystery behind Jekyll’s dual personality.

Multiple stories intertwine throughout the nine episodes and with the introduction of assassination handler Louis (David Oyelowo), listeners will wonder how deep the conspiracy goes.

With gruesome fights, secret international organisations and unexpected revelations, you wonder who really is in control of who. Listen to The Strange Case with headphones for the best experience of 3D sound design.

(By Amelia Braddick)

3. Everything I Know About Me

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Personal stories and culture

Everything I Know About Me has returned for its fourth series with former professional footballer, manager and now television pundit Graeme Souness.

The podcast series explores the lives of some of our most fascinating public figures, the highs, the lows and everything in between, all told in their own words.

In the first of five episodes, the Edinburgh-born footballer who played for Liverpool FC for six years and went on to manage 20 clubs over eight years, talks about his upbringing, memories from his first home address, playing football with his two older brothers or riding his bike, the origins of his football career, positive role models and so much more.

Each week, Souness unveils the different sides to his life story and tells listeners – in a compelling way – everything he knows about himself, including the controversial decision he made in 1989 to sign a Roman Catholic player to the Rangers, who were seen as a protestant cub.

(By Yolanthé Fawehinmi)

4. Radio 1’s All Day Breakfast

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: People

After presenting the Radio 1 Breakfast show, Greg James recaps all the best bits minus the music and news in this handy podcast.

Monday’s episode provided all the usual morning mayhem with the usual madcap features. There was the first instalment of this week’s Yesterday’s Quiz, with a professional dodgeball player as today’s contestant. Greg caught us up with All The Latest Things, and Roisin Hastie returned for another edition of the Fact Controller, where today’s things you should have known sooner included Teacher Training Days are not gym sessions and motorway road markings are not the graves of deceased workers.

Also, the sports fan in Greg came out once again as he divulged all the highlights of the opening weekend of the Olympics.

Greg continues to be funnier than most comedians and offers up the perfect listening material to set you up for a good day ahead.

(By Mason Oldridge)

Spotlight on…

5. American Masters: Creative Spark

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Entertainment, culture and arts

I know I’m not the only one who wonders how some of my favourite artists do what they do. It’s why PBS’ American Masters: Creative Spark podcast, created by The WNET Group, is such a fascinating listen.

The series interviews some of the most iconic artists from a wide range of disciplines, from music and comedy to poetry and film, honing in on how they created a single piece of work. It’s not often listeners and fans are given unique access to the world of art and the creative process.

In this week’s episode, singer-songwriter, poet, and humanitarian activist Jewel speaks about being immersed in many different creative disciplines, being brought up in Michigan, using the internet to her advantage, building online communities, honest writing, the choices we make to exert control over situations and so much more.

(By Yolanthé Fawehinmi)