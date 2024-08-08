5 new podcasts to listen to this week

It’s not often you come across brave, gracious and introspective podcasts about addiction and sobriety or find another hack to ween your children off the screens. Why not listen to some of these episodes and receive many life nuggets in return?

1. Queens, Kings and Dastardly Things

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: History

Into the fairly saturated history podcast market comes Queens, Kings And Dastardly Things which delves into some of the more salacious moments of royal history, from Queen Victoria’s love life to whether a sex pest caused the Russian Revolution.

Fans who have missed Robert Hardman’s recaps of The Crown mixed with his memories as a royal reporter and biographer will be pleased to see him return, this time with historian Kate Williams. Their first historical cold case takes us to 1567 and the unusual death of Lord Darnley, second husband of Mary, Queen of Scots.

Dedicated fans of heritage podcasts have probably already made up their minds on the facts versus the Elizabethan-style fake news around Darnley’s death, but later cases in the series could well open a rusty can of worms not considered for centuries.

(By Amy Crowther)

2. Don’t Do That!

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Society and health

Each week, journalist and host Julia Webster will explore the validity behind the latest viral trends and life hacks.

The first episode covers auriculotherapy and ear seeds. With interviews from experts and snippets from online videos, Webster explains how the purported miracle product doesn’t actually work – nor is it a form of ancient Chinese medicine.

Her sense of humour shines through with a sarcastic, fake advert mocking the ear seeds and those who sell them.

The episode is only eleven minutes, so perfect for listening on the go. However, for more controversial topics perhaps this isn’t enough time for her to fully explain and delve into the various conspiracies.

Nevertheless, Webster has promised to investigate and debunk a variety of internet solutions and I’m eager to hear about the weirder claims.

(By Amelia Braddick)

3. The Startup Leap

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Business

Are businesses bought or sold? What do you think? Are you curious about the experiences of bold founders who took the leap to start their own businesses? Or are you thinking about starting one yourself? Then The Startup Leap podcast, hosted by early-stage tech investor and partner at LocalGlobe Yvonne Bajela and operator-turned-investor and partner at OpenseedVC Maria Rotilu might be your new favourite listen.

In the third episode, featuring entrepreneur Timothy Armoo, who sold and achieved an eight-figure exit with his third business Fanbytes, Yvonne and Maria asked real and raw questions that led to so many nuggets that can also be applied to other areas of our lives.

Timothy spoke about being led by opportunity and competition over passion, his upbringing, starting his first business at 14, starting therapy this year, failure, being sent to Ghana before he was six months old for 10 years, the things that have shaped his attitude towards money and so much more.

The Startup Leap podcast isn’t boring or inundated with cryptic business jargon, but humanises the people behind some of the most fascinating businesses we interact with today.

(By Yolanthé Fawehinmi)

4. The Haunted House on Hollow Hill Skulduggery

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Books, arts and children

If you are trying to find alternative ways to keep your children entertained and stuck in books, then maybe let them listen to HarperCollins Children’s Books’ new podcast-first novel, The Haunted House on Hollow Hill – a standalone Skulduggery Pleasant adventure – from bestselling author Derek Landy.

In six weekly narrative episodes, the fantasy Skulduggery Pleasant series – which has sold over six million copies worldwide – is brought to life through a cast of actors, bespoke music and according to Derek, “the modern version of the classic radio play”.

And suppose your children have already read the book about a pair of ghost-hunting journalists who arrive at the most haunted house in Britain – the Hollow Hotel – to interview the Dark King of television magic, Romeo Gideon. In that case, they will really appreciate the extraordinary production value that went into this podcast.

(By Yolanthé Fawehinmi)

Spotlight on…

5. This Is Powerful

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Health

Model, charity founder and mindset coach Paul Sculfor’s new moving podcast This Is Powerful marks his 20th anniversary of sobriety.

To launch the podcast, Paul recorded an intimate solo episode, where he comes clean about his own sobriety and what it took for him to get to where he is today. He’s joined by DJ Fat Tony in the second, and then speaks to coach and nutritionist Jo Langley in the third instalment – and it’s brave, gracious and introspective.

Jo’s goal – who is currently in recovery – was to be able to “drink like a lady” and just have one glass of wine, but she couldn’t. She speaks to Paul about not coming from an alcoholic family, never feeling comfortable with where she was internally and externally, the rave scene, when she realised that she was really in trouble, meetings, keeping up appearances and the pursuit of happiness.

In each episode, Paul speaks to a special guest about their addictions, and how they achieved sobriety and maintained a happy life. There will be discussions about alcohol, sexual abuse, drugs, suicide and other difficult topics, so please take care when listening.

(By Yolanthé Fawehinmi)