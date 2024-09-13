5 new podcasts to listen to this week

From relationships, sex slavery, books, spirituality and the joy of missing out, this week’s podcast picks are vast, insightful and relatable.

1. The Uncut Podcast

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms and YouTube

Genre: Entertainment

If I had to summarise The Uncut Podcast to a new listener, it would be the joy displayed in the first 46 seconds of their 200th episode, where hosts Tammy, Sharon and Beatrice break out into an African praise and worship song.

They have hit a major milestone after only starting the podcast in 2020 and moved into a new studio – no wonder they are celebrating in this way.

The Uncut Podcast is already on Patreon, and the hosts have recently launched a new WhatsApp channel where listeners can get up close and personal. It’s what leads the hosts to start talking about writing notes whilst listening to long voice notes, bedtimes, keeping tabs on exes and who is most likely to quit the podcast during a short game they play. They later read a few dilemmas from listeners, including someone who has a soon-to-be ex husband.

The hosts’ friendship is palpable and definitely the bedrock of this podcast. It’s what makes them cut through the noise of the busy podcasting world. Investing in themselves and their business is clearly paying off.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

2. Sara & Cariad’s Weirdos Book Club

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Books and comedy

Sara Pascoe and Cariad Lloyd are weird about books. They love to read, and talk a lot about the books they have read. It’s why they created their podcast Sara & Cariad’s Weirdos Book Club, which is now in its second season.

In the second episode back, The Whale Tattoo by Jon Ransom, which is about a young gay man who returns to his home town and runs into many problems, is the weird book of choice.

The comedians and authors discuss everything from fishing, fathers, sex, love and queer writing with guest stand-up comedian Andrew White, who felt safe enough to confess that he used to take books out of the library, not read them, and return them very quickly, just for the thrill.

Sara & Cariad’s Weirdos Book Club is a space for the lonely outsider to feel accepted and appreciated. A place for a person who would like to be in a real book club but doesn’t like wine, nibbles or being around other people. Does that sound like you? If so, listen, read along and share your opinions online too.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

3. Cursed

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Crime and society

Audible’s Cursed is a podcast exploring a true story about sex, money and the spirit world; a true criminal case that baffled the police from Birmingham to Benin City and beyond.

Presented by British-Nigerian journalist Femi Oke, the new 10-part series – produced by Raw TV – follows a groundbreaking global investigation uncovering how an ancient Nigerian deity called Ayelala successfully lured modern women into sex slavery.

Non-fiction podcasts can sometimes be a slow-burner and quite difficult to get into, but the unique way various perspectives from traffickers, victims, authorities and an ancient goddess collide in Cursed helps to gently pull listeners deep into the spirit world of Nigeria.

Even though it’s evident that investigating this crime has been a challenging assignment for Oke, the podcast is a compelling listen.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

4. Joy of Missing Out (JOMO)

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Careers

JOMO is a phrase often associated with saying no to too many social invitations and events (and reaping the rewards of a bit more downtime!). But in this podcast, co-hosts Chloe Shih and Eric Wei explore a specific form of JOMO – turning their backs on working for other people to focus on carving out their own career success instead.

The 30-something duo became friends after Wei (co-founder of Karat Financial, which helps creators with finances) messaged Shih (a tech product manager who also makes cool career/life advice videos) on LinkedIn, impressed with the content she was posting on the networking site – which sets the tone for a lot of the topics they get into on the podcast. Their chatty conversations weave through personal updates, delving into everything from dating to confidence, and navigating careers within the tech and content creator realms while keeping JOMO front and centre.

The latest episode – ‘The reality of working with your friends’ – spotlights the pros and tricky scenarios that can crop up when friendship and work overlap, including giving and receiving feedback, management dynamics and setting expectations.

(By Abi Jackson)

Spotlight on…

5. We Need To Talk

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms and YouTube

Genre: Relationships

Paul C Brunson knows that our most vulnerable conversations are usually the most impactful. It’s with these conversations that so many of us can forge deeper connections, not only with others, but also with ourselves.

It’s why the author, global insights director at Tinder, and relationship expert on TV shows such as Celebs Go Dating and Married At First Sight UK, has launched his own podcast We Need To Talk, from Steven Bartlett’s Flight Studio, on September 10.

In each episode, Brunson will take on the role of “expert host” and talk to other experts and familiar faces about the experiences that have shaped their relationships.

The key mission of We Need To Talk is to help listeners build stronger relationships with others, especially the personal relationships they have with themselves. Brunson has made a promise and hopes there will be enough actionable advice to go around.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)