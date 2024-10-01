5 new podcasts to listen to this week

Many talented black voices are hosting great podcasts and championing black culture. Here are some of our top picks in celebration of Black History Month.

1. We Don’t Always Agree!

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Family and relationships

Listening to black Hollywood power couple Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown bicker and banter together, after nearly two decades of marriage, it’s clear they adore each other. But as This Is Us and American Fiction star Brown states in their new podcast series, “I love our love”, he also says “it hasn’t all been peaches and cream” – and that’s exactly what the couple, both 48, are here to unpick.

The series is set to be an exploration of their relationship, how they’ve grown and learned together over the years, marked by the moments they did – and didn’t – see eye-to-eye on. It starts with how they met as students at Stanford University, with a shared love of the arts and acting ambitions, but very different expectations around dating!

Brown’s early attempts to woo Bathe (First Wives Club, The Endgame) repeatedly backfired, which they recall – from wildly varying viewpoints – to hilarious effect. Clearly, it all worked out in the end, and perhaps being able to agree to disagree with grace and humour is something we can all learn from. Funny, real, and full of insight.

(By Abi Jackson)

2. Over The Bridge Podcast

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Culture and life

Three friends from Cambridge University, Bilal, Kwaku and Patrick have recorded nearly 100 episodes of their podcast, where they talk about what they’ve learned from the past and their hopes for the future.

For their latest episode, special guest Thomas Swift joins Bilal to talk about living a peaceful life in the countryside, wellbeing and community. From forest bathing to buying property and the importance of connection, this wholesome chat explores themes of vulnerability, joy, achievement, and the advice he’d give his younger self, including learning to use his voice, and not going overboard on dates.

The format of the podcast is an honest conversation, where the content isn’t really planned. The result is really authentic – and not nearly as chaotic as it could be – and both men are refreshingly open and vulnerable.

(By Lauren Taylor)

3. While The Kids Are Sleeping

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Family

You know those random conversations you end up having with your partner or spouse after you’ve lived together for a while? That’s basically what While The Kids Are Sleeping (WTKAS) is, as hosts, British couple Nat Zara and Incisive, chat through whatever thoughts and topics have cropped up for them that week.

The episodes are often only around 9-15-minutes long each – the idea being they’re grabbing a pocket of time while the kids sleep – and the pair tap into everything from hobbies, annoying habits and dreams, to everyday gripes and small wins. In the latest episode, they ponder the etiquette of petting strangers’ dogs, and why we have different rules when it comes to being seen in our underwear in public vs being seen in swimwear, all with a familiar light-hearted tone and humour. No topic’s off limits and anything goes, making this an ideal series to dip in and out of when you’re in the mood for some amusing chat.

(By Abi Jackson)

4. Then & Now With Babatunde And Leonie Aleshe

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Family and relationships

What’s your favourite meal? That’s the question comedian Babatunde Aleshe asks his wife, entrepreneur and parenting influencer, Leonie Aleshe, during the latest episode of their Global Player podcast, Then & Now.

For Leonie, it’s Jamaican oxtail stew but for Babatunde, it’s a Nigerian stew called efo riro made from spinach. They speak about how stews should be eaten with rice, either on top or on the side, the meals that they remember from their childhood, why Babatunde used to say his wife looked like Rubble from Paw Patrol, and more.

Every week, Then & Now with Babatunde and Leonie Aleshe takes listeners on a laughter-filled, cross-cultural journey through the timeless landscape that is childhood, marriage, and parenthood. They also don’t take themselves too seriously, which makes for a more insightful listen.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

5. Beginning, Middle & End with Mo Gilligan

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Culture and life

These days, stand-up comedian Mo Gilligan is a regular on TV, but he first made a name for himself posting hilarious clips on social media. The latest episode of his new podcast, which launched in August, explores that world with TikTok and Instagram star America Foster. She talks about being your true self online, accidentally going viral and making people laugh with observational comedy.

Each episode welcomes a guest – including Jonathan Ross, Emily Atack and Joel Dommett – to delve into how they got started in the industry and the legacy they want create.

Gilligan is a natural interviewer and just as warm and funny on the podcast as he is on TV, being open about his own journey, including experiencing imposter syndrome while meeting famous people.

(By Lauren Taylor)