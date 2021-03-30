5 of the best garden trampolines

Every parent knows the power of a trampoline. While they might not be the most visually-pleasing sculptures to adorn a garden, they can – quite frankly – be complete lifesavers.

Even in normal times, once spring rolls around and covers can be removed, there is nothing quite like that feeling of opening the back door and letting the kids unleash all their energy within a bouncy netted space. It helps work off anger, sadness, aggression, moods – pretty much anything.

Varying hugely in price, depending on size, space and design, here are our top picks for a good old bounce…

1. Sportspower Jump N Saucer, £230, Argos

Argos trampoline and swing combo

Suitable for ages three and over, who needs the park when you have this in the garden? Easy to set up, this trampoline comes with safety netting, and the matching swing adds bags of fun – perfect for summer outdoor play.

2. Plum Products Space Zone II Evolution Springsafe 8ft Trampoline & Cover, £299.99, John Lewis

Evolution II trampoline by Plum

Available in sizes from 8-14ft, depending on the size of your garden (and kids!), this trampoline comes with a telescopic enclosure, which makes it super-easy to pack away for winter. Simply take down the enclosure poles using the pushpin mechanism to store it, swaddle it in a cover and you’ll keep it in great nick for all the years you’ll use it.

3. BOWL Freebound Trampoline, £1,500, Plum Play

BOWL trampoline

Say hello to the daddy of all trampolines. The new BOWL Freebound is a completely reimagined trampoline experience, that takes its inspiration from trampoline parks, skate bowls, and velodromes. The ‘bowl’ design lets bouncers rebound off both the flat centre and side walls to spin and flip – perfect for gymnasts and skaters alike. The soft and silent ‘FLX’ bungees make for peaceful bouncing, too, so you can sit and chill in the garden without getting wound up by creaky spring noises. Supports up to 120kg (18.9 stone) of weight and comes with a 10 year warranty.

4. 8ft Trampoline With Safety Enclosure £95, Homebase

Homebase trampoline

If cheap and cheerful – but still with a pretty decent amount of bouncing space – is what you’re after, Homebase’s galvanised steel frame with PVC safety padding and a UV-resistant jumping mat, should do the job nicely. Suitable for children over six and with a maximum weight of 75kg (11.8 stone), this one is easy to erect and importantly, fits in most cars before assembly.

5. HOMCOM Mini Round Exercise Trampoline Rebounder Fitness Jumper with Adjustable Handle Bar, £86.99 (from £173.99), Mano Mano

exercise trampoline

Home workouts are here to stay, but taking your fitness outside in the warmer months is definitely something we’re up for. Create your own bounce workout for one, or stream a Rebound class, and you’ll really feel the benefits. Made from steel for durability and to support up to 100kg (15.7 stone), the adjustable ‘T’ shaped handle bar offers extra support and safety. You can also bring it inside if the weather’s rubbish.