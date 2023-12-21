5 of the hottest interior trends for 2024 – according to experts

From fashionable furnishings to luxe lighting, if you’re looking for inspiration and thinking about a feel-good fix to up your interiors game, designers are already predicting how your space could take shape.

And with so many collections, schemes and tweaks at every turn, we’ve asked the experts at leading home design platform Houzz to narrow it down and share their forecast…

1. Traditional wall treatments

“An interest in traditional materials and crafts has been growing for a while and this looks set to continue, with traditional wall treatments such as limewash paint and tadelakt [a Moroccan style of plaster] becoming more popular,” says Houzz UK editor, Victoria Harrison.

These wall treatments create a beautiful suede-like texture, and with recent developments meaning they’re more readily available in different shades, Harrison says they are seen being used much more.

“Both limewash paints and tadelakt plaster also have the added benefit of being more environmentally friendly, as they’re primarily natural substances – and don’t include any chemicals typically found in other wall finishes,” Harrison explains.

She continues: “This also means they’re a great paint alternative for anyone in need of a more hypoallergenic option, as they are much more resistant to mould and bacteria.”

2. Bare wood kitchens

Painted wooden cabinetry has been a popular mainstay in kitchen design for years, says Harrison. “However, we’re seeing an emerging trend of unpainted wooden cabinets creep in, with homeowners increasingly opting to let the natural wood grain shine through by foregoing paint on their kitchen cabinets.”

This unpainted wood look lets the inherent warmth and visual depth of materials like oak and plywood take centre stage, she says.

“For many years we’ve been choosing natural timber finishes for our kitchen and interior projects, and this has escalated in popularity recently,” says Lizzie O’Neill, director, E J Studio.

“Timber has such a rich, tactile quality that’s unmatched by other finishes. It also provides versatility over time as it can be easily updated by oiling to lighten or darken it, depending on changing trends,” suggests O’Neill.

“With everyday wear and tear it becomes ever-more beautiful and representative of the lives that have been lived around it.”

3. Squishy, sumptuous seating

Emphasis is firmly on comfort in the home next year with designers embracing curved silhouettes, plushly padded upholstery, and sumptuous textiles you just want to sink into, says Harrison. “We’re seeing less rigid lines, instead they have been replaced with curved angles and plump cushions.”

Harrison thinks texture will also be key, with bouclé continuing its reign in mellow tonal hues, but also expects to see more fuzzy Sherpa and sheepskin designs in comforting tones of beige and caramel emerge.

“The Scandi cool tones that dominated for so long have been usurped by warm, earthy neutrals, such as taupe, clay and brown tones,” notes Stephanie Bailey, interior designer, Decorbuddi.

“It feels like we’re in our cocoon era. Comfort is king, but so is practicality – we’re seeing a rise in people asking for sumptuous seating, but in a modern way.”

Bailey continues. “That might mean soft shapes and finishes combined with clever modular solutions, hidden ottomans or built-in storage, for example.

“Bouclé still has a place, although we’re seeing it move on from the living room to the bedroom. Sheepskin and shearling are definitely on the rise – there is a reassuring sense of comfort and authenticity in these natural materials.”

They also layer well and add texture, when used in combination with warm neutral wall finishes, she adds.

4. Creative lighting

“Last year we saw a growing interest in biodynamic lighting, and next year we expect lighting to become even more bespoke with interior designers embracing lighting that goes beyond standardised fixtures to make bold, customised statements,” says Harrison.

Think lighting schemes with zones and dimmers to adapt the ambience from morning coffees to evening entertaining.

Instead of uniformly bright overhead light, she says designers are using more strategic task lighting, paired with accent beams on feature walls or display cases.

“We always place a strong emphasis on lighting and most rooms will be designed to have a minimum of two lighting circuits – generally one which is practical lighting and one which is more ambient,” explains Julia May Yong, founder, York House Designs.

“Kitchens will sometimes have as many as five or six lighting circuits to make sure they’re well suited to every eventuality from family breakfast, to a couple’s date night in, to large parties and deep cleaning.”

Furthermore, Harrison says during the autumn design fairs lighting closely resembled art installations, rather than purely for illumination.

“We expect to see this crossing over into homes next year, with statement wall sconces shaping up to be a top trend.”

5. Autumnal colours

Last year we predicted a shift from cool colours to a warmer palette, and we expect to see an evolution of this trend, says Harrison, with rich autumnal shades taking centre stage in 2024.

“Red, arguably the colour of the season during September’s fashion weeks, is beginning to creep into interiors, with warm shades such as plum and burgundy making their way into kitchen and home designs.

“Tones of ochre, terracotta and caramel were all spotted throughout this year’s Decorex show and designers on Houzz continue to highlight the versatility of earthy green shades,” says Harrison.

Bailey says: “We’re using a lot more red in various shades and textures this season and our clients are loving it.

“Tones of red come alive as an accent or as a canvas for other items. Red has that dual sense of passion, strength, love and joy, but can also signal conflict or danger, so the application is everything,” she notes.

“That might be a splash of detailing to anchor a scheme or a purposeful contrast,” she continues. “We also see a rising trend for combining red with a mix of paint finishes, like a flat matte and high gloss which can have a fabulous effect.”