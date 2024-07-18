5 Olympics podcasts to listen to this week

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games are fast approaching, so this week’s column is dedicated to some of the podcasts that are unashamedly biased toward the Olympic Games.

1. Everything To Play For: Mo Farah

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Sport

For two weeks we all become experts in a sport we have no expertise in and would never otherwise watch.

But if you are still looking for a podcast series that will get you in the mood for the Paris Olympic Games, try the next two-part season of Wondery’s Everything To Play For hosted by Countdown presenter Colin Murray and comedian, actor and broadcaster Elis James.

In the first episode – named ‘Flo Mo’ by Elis – they focus on long-distance running and tell the incredible story of one of the greatest long-distance runners in British history, Mo Farah, who was initially running away from his childhood and eventually won four Olympic gold medals, including his two epic triumphs at London 2012.

Listening to how Arsenal-obsessed Mo jumped over some of the biggest hurdles in his life, is a testament to the enormous power of sport – something the co-hosts also pointed out.

Everything To Play For is the show that takes you behind some of the greatest sports stories of all time, from the juiciest rivalries to the biggest comebacks.

(By Yolanthé Fawehinmi)

2. Olympics.com Podcasts

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Sport

If you’re someone who gets generally excited about the Olympics and everything it involves, then the Olympics.com podcast series is ideal. Each episode focuses on a different topic or key events, featuring chats with athletes and expert guests from across the globe – dipping into interesting history and trivia along the way, as well as taking a wider look at how the events inspire fans in real life.

For example, the recent episode On The Wall With Alex Honnold: Sport Climbing’s New Heights, spotlights the recent addition of climbing as an Olympic sport – with US rock climber and Free Solo legend Honnold weighing in on why the exciting event leaves audiences transfixed, and how the rise of sport climbing fits in with the growing popularity of climbing in general.(By Abi Jackson)

3. Off The Podium

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Sport

Before Ben Waterworth, Colin Hilding and Jarrod Loobeek started Off The Podium, they dreamt of Olympic glory even though they didn’t quite have the athletic prowess needed to pursue it.

Fast forward to episode 396 with the six-time Australian Olympic icon Mary Hanna, the podcast has continued to bring listeners weekly interviews from all over the world, as well as entertaining and insightful analysis on the Olympic Games.

Mary made her Olympic debut in dressage in Atlanta just before the age of 40 before returning to Sydney, Athens, London, Rio and Tokyo. She has since been named as an alternate for Paris, continuing on an extraordinary career of persistence and longevity.

And that’s what this episode is all about. It was great to hear someone talk so passionately about why it’s important to always go for gold when pursuing your short and long-term goals.

(By Yolanthé Fawehinmi)

4. Keep The Flame Alive

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Sport

Keep the Flame Alive is a podcast for fans of the Olympics and Paralympics, hosted by Jill Jaracz and Alison Brown since 2017.

When the Games are on, the pair record action-packed daily recaps episodes, including information about the host city, stories from athletes, what’s happening behind the scenes, and the results from all the events that day.

But when they aren’t on, there are still weekly episodes all about what makes the Games what they are, its history, how different sports work and so much more.

The latest episode, Jill and Alison, is all about the Paralympics before they head to Paris. The conversation starts with Alison sharing – putting it on record – who she thinks would be the final torch-bearer, and then they head straight into their first interview with para-triathlete Grace Norman, then para shooter Marco DeLa Rosa, para cyclist Dennis Connors and goalball player Calahan Young, to name a few.

If you love the Games and always wish that you were there, Keep The Flame Alive was created just for you.

(By Yolanthé Fawehinmi)

Spotlight on…

5. Anything But Footy

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms and Y

Genre: Sport

Anything but Footy is another unashamedly biased Olympic and Paralympic sports podcast hosted by John Cushing and Michael Weadock, who will both be heard reporting and commentating for talkSPORT.

For the first time this year, the radio station has managed to secure full broadcast rights to the Olympic Games, so over the next few weeks listeners will hear John and Michael interviewing and championing the athletes from Team GB and Paralympics GB.

But before things kick off, episodes have been focused on building up to the start of the Olympic Games in Paris, with the most recent episode featuring an interview with Team GB boss Mark England, who talks about their medal targets and gives an overview of the make up of the team heading to France this year.

The podcast spotlights sports people across a range of different sports, making it an insightful listen that not only shares the latest news and interviews, but the essence of the Olympic Games.

(By Yolanthé Fawehinmi)