5 romance novels to read if you devoured Netflix’s Bridgerton

Netflix’s dazzling period drama Bridgerton swept us away from start to finish with its Regency-era costumes and steamy love affairs.

Between that and Valentine’s Day, romance is definitely in the air.

If you’ve already ‘burned’ for the Duke of Hastings and solved the mystery of Lady Whistledown’s secret identity, you’re probably looking for something equally joyful.

Curl up with a cosy blanket and prepare to fall in love with these romantic reads…

1. Pride And Prejudice by Jane Austen

Not read this absolute classic? Now’s the time. Jane Austen’s famous love story details the unlikely romance that blossoms when bookish heroine Elizabeth Bennet meets brooding aristocrat Mr Darcy.

Ensconced in a family of sisters, the Bennets must marry well (so their bothersome mother keeps telling them). Supported by a cast of sweet, silly and vexatious characters, the chemistry between Elizabeth and the wealthy Mr Darcy might be undeniable, but it’s certainly not straightforward.

2. My Fake Rake by Eva Leigh

Book one of the Union Of The Rakes series sees Lady Grace Wyatt, a bluestocking, hire a faux suiter to help her bag her ideal husband. But when she enlists her handsome colleague Sebastian Holloway to pose as a rake, sparks inevitably fly.

Flirting, intrigue and loads of charm, this feel-good romance has the ‘will they, or won’t they’ tension of Bridgerton.

3. Secrets Of A Summer Night by Lisa Kleypas

This kicks off romance series The Wallflowers. Beautiful but stubborn heroine Annabelle Peyton is the most desired woman in society, but her family is falling into financial trouble, so she must strategically marry to save their name.

Simon Hunt is a handsome, ambitious entrepreneur who desperately wants Peyton as his mistress and, of course, the pair can’t stay away from one another.

4. Outlander by Diana Gabaldon

A Nineties hit, Outlander tells the story of Second World War-era combat nurse Claire Randall, who is mysteriously thrown back in time to 18th century Scotland.

There, she meets handsome warrior Jamie Fraser and is swept away on lust. Part fantasy, part historical-drama, you can watch the TV adaptation too.

5. Romancing The Duke by Tessa Dare

Isolde Ophelia Goodnight is a born romantic left destitute by her father, but she considers herself saved when she learns her godfather has left her a castle. Unfortunately, said castle is already occupied by the Duke of Rothbury, the book’s handsome but stern love interest who has been in seclusion for the better part of a year, due to an incident that left him blind.

Sweet, fun and charming, you’ll likely read it in a single sitting.