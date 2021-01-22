5 ways to store bikes in a small home

Our push bikes have become invaluable to us during the pandemic. But though they are such an important – not to mention fun and healthy – way of getting around, not all of us have the luxury of a lock-up garage or garden shed to store them in when we cycle home.

And chaining your bike to the railings isn’t always the answer – chances are it might get stolen if you don’t have a very secure bike lock to deter thieves.

Nope, the only answer is to bring the bike inside. But what if you don’t have a wide hallway, or much room to spare at all?

Here’s how to get a handle on storing your cycle in a small space…

1. Mount it on the wall

TODO: define component type factbox

An indoor storage rack is a safe, secure way to store your bike on the wall. Storage hooks are the simplest way to hang your bike vertically, by attaching the front wheel; or horizontally by hooking onto the crossbar.

2. Consider a floor to ceiling bike rack

TODO: define component type factbox

If cycling really is your thing, and you or the family have more than one bike, a floor to ceiling bike rack can store up to four bikes. Amazon sell the Gear Up OakRak Floor-to-Ceiling Bike Rack, priced £187, which is easy to assemble and can take two to four bikes.

3. Hang it from the ceiling

TODO: define component type factbox

If your space is slim but tall, and your wheels are nimble and light, think about hanging your bike from the ceiling. Check out ceiling mounted bike storage solutions with hooks to let you store the bike upside down, so you just have to lift it up above you.

4. Make a feature of it

Bikes Bicycles GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY" srcset="https://media4.giphy.com/media/l4YoxVONrqqfS/giphy.gif 425w, https://media4.giphy.com/media/l4YoxVONrqqfS/giphy.gif?w=320 320w, https://media4.giphy.com/media/l4YoxVONrqqfS/giphy.gif?w=425 425w" sizes="(max-width: 425px) 100vw, 425px">

Think of your bike as a work of art. After all, the design and engineering bring you joy when you’re out cycling, so why not appreciate it at home too? Think about propping it against a radiator in a place it can take centre-stage, or even mounting it on a coffee table (if you have a basket on the front, fill it with fresh flowers or a pot plant to complete the look).

5. Free up space with a folding bike

TODO: define component type factbox

Lighter and stronger than ever, portable and practical, a folding bike could be your next best move. When lockdown is lifted and we’re getting out more, you can carry a folding bike onto the bus or train. And once back home, you can stow it under your home office desk or in a cupboard until you are ready to set off on your next ride. Genius.