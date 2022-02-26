5 ways tenants looking to rent can stand out against strong competition

Competition for rental properties is strong in many areas, and there are signs it’s also been affecting prices.

In the year leading up to January 2022, UK rental prices accelerated at their fastest annual pace since 2017, according to the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures.

So if you’ve found your perfect place to live, how can you make yourself stand out to the landlord or lettings agency?

Here are some tips from Chris Hutchinson, CEO of rental platform Canopy (canopy.rent), to help boost your chances…

1. Be prepared

Making an offer on a rental property often means filling out a written application.

Hutchinson says: “Having all the paperwork and information prepared will show the landlord you are organised, and help build a strong first impression.”

Make sure you have all the necessary references and payslips in good order.

2. Present yourself well

Being punctual, polite and conscientious could go a long way when viewing a rental property.

Hutchinson says: “You are trying to show the landlord you are dependable – and it also never hurts to offer to take your shoes off when you enter the property.”

Being prepared will help your chances (Alamy/PA)

3. Ask good questions

“Asking about bin collection, for example, will show you are thinking about keeping the property clean,” Hutchinson suggests.

4. Offer something extra

If competition is strong for a particular property, the landlord may find it difficult to distinguish between applicants.

Hutchinson says: “Offering to sign a longer lease may also help, but this can vary from landlord to landlord – it won’t hurt to ask the question.”

But he does recommend caution, in case this causes your landlord “to expect more in the future”.

If you’ve found a place you like, you might want to make an offer sooner rather than later (Alamy/PA)

5. Be quick

The longer a property is left standing empty without tenants, the longer the landlord goes without receiving any rental income.

If you are satisfied the property you’ve viewed is the one for you, Hutchinson suggests: “Don’t dawdle, ask to fill out a rental application.

“This will also help to limit the competition, as landlords generally won’t want to have too many applications to filter through before choosing their new tenant.”