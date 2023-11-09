6 pop culture podcasts to listen to this week

From Robbie Williams opening up about his on-stage persona to comedians diving into celebrity culture, these are the best pop culture podcasts to listen to this week…

Podcast of the week

1. Straight Up

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Arts and culture

Hosted by friends and journalists Kathleen Johnston and Eleanor Halls, Straight Up takes a look at celebrity culture and media. Every week the duo also shares recommendations for their favourite films, TV shows, books and more.

In the latest episode – recorded over some spicy margaritas – the pair do a great job at dissecting some of the latest popular culture moments, while taking listeners on funny tangents about Emma Watson and Rita Skeeter, giving the podcast a personal touch.

They talk about the Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story documentary on Disney+, the newly announced documentary called The Boy Who Lived about Daniel Radcliffe’s stunt double in Harry Potter, hard-to-believe tales from James Blunt’s new memoir and the BBC’s new drama, The Reckoning.

2. Cocktails And Takeaways

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Arts and culture

The weekly podcast Cocktails And Takeaways – which has over eight million combined views and 100K subscribers on YouTube – is hosted by Madame Joyce, who exudes quick-wit and humour while discussing the latest global events, trends and new cultural releases, with a special guest joining her each week and answering questions.

New episodes drop every Wednesday, and see Joyce discuss everything from Jada Pinkett Smith’s memoir to Nicki Minaj’s upcoming new album.

3. Terribly Famous

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Arts and culture

This summer, Anna Leong Brophy and Emily Lloyd-Saini – who make up comedy double act EGG – launched a new podcast Terribly Famous by Wondery, asking all the important questions about being a celebrity in the 21st century.

So far, they’ve told the stories of Adele, Victoria Beckham, Zayn Malik and Lily Allen, in their own unique way.

4. 90s Baby Show

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Arts and culture

The 90s Baby Show, hosted by Fred Santana, Temi Alchemy and VP In The Cut Thassa Scary Sight, is a podcast which goes out twice a week – including a live-stream episode subscribed members have access to first or exclusively – exploring everything from maternity leave, navigating your career to Married at First Sight, workplace lunches and heartbreak, with special guests.

Each episode – which is accompanied by visuals on YouTube, where they now have 64K subscribers – usually ends with a game of trivia, where a guest answers 10 questions that test their general and pop culture knowledge.

Spotlight on…

5. What Now? with Trevor Noah

Streaming platform: Exclusively on Spotify

Genre: Arts and culture

From November 9, What Now? with Trevor Noah will join Spotify’s roster of podcasts, exclusively hosted and distributed by the streaming platform.

Weekly episodes will feature the comedian in conversation with a special guest, including athletes, thought leaders, actors, CEOs and entertainers, going behind the scenes and deeper into various topics.

6. Brydon &

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Arts and culture

Actor and comedian Rob Brydon’s newest podcast episode – dropping on November 9 – features a full-length interview with Robbie Williams.

From the comfort of his home, the music legend talks to Brydon about the origins of his music career, time as a band member in Take That, love for art and creativity, some of his future plans – including having a hotel in Dubai – and how his appearance on the podcast is all down to an encounter at a celebrity party.