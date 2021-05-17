6 reasons we won’t give up life outside just yet

Not long ago, the idea of sitting inside a cinema with a mate, wandering around a museum, or going for dinner in an actual restaurant seemed dreamlike; a mirage from a previous lifetime.

Now, as Covid restrictions continue to ease, those dreams will soon be a reality again – but what if you’ve been enjoying life outside? There are some benefits to being forced to socialise in the fresh air: outdoor drinks, park picnics, al fresco dining, long walks chatting. And maybe we’re not quite ready to fully revert indoors.

Here’s why we’ll continue to head outside…

1. Fresh florals and rose gardens are coming into full bloom

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show may be postponed, but the natural splendour of tulips and rose beds fringed by spring bulbs, delphiniums, peonies and grasses are a talking point in RHS gardens and botanical displays, far and wide. A fragrant fix, and beautiful to behold.

2. Pimm’s and picnic season are getting into full swing

Blue skies and a shimmer of sunshine… a pitcher of Pimm’s, sliced summer fruits and uplifting aromas of fresh mint – it’s our calling card to meet up with friends. Reach for the wicker hamper, unfurl a blanket and enjoy a picnic in the park, because nothing’s more delicious than sipping and nibbling al fresco in the open air. Fact.

3. We love playing sports and kicking a ball around

Whether it’s ball games with the kids, a Saturday football club or running in the park, nothing boosts our mood like exercising in the fresh air. No face covering required, or fear of forgetting your mask.

4. Nature walks are good for our wellbeing

With our normal lives put on hold, birdsong became the song of lockdown – and we still want to hear it every day. Head out on one of the many woodland trails and nature scenes to explore, or just throw open a window and look and listen – it’s a natural stress buster close to our heart.

5. The thought of fish and chips at the seaside

Mmm… you can almost taste the salt in the air; a stony beach, the waves gently lapping in, the smell of vinegar. Picture it now – the crunchy batter, chunky chips and wind in your hair as you tuck into that flaky fish. Bliss.

6. A road trip fills us with joy

Whether you’ve had to put your driving test on hold, or can finally make it to that scenic beauty spot and stay the night in a B&B, we’ve still got a lot of mileage to make up for. Four wheels and life in the fast lane… magic.