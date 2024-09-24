6 signs your child’s mental health might be spiralling

The number of young people in England reaching “crisis point” and being admitted to hospital for their mental health has increased, according to a new report.

A paper from the Education Policy Institute (EPI) think tank, funded by charity the Prudence Trust, also found “significant” geographical disparities in the range of services available to young people.

The report referenced NHS England data, which shows that the number of young people aged 11 to 25 admitted to hospital for mental health reasons rose by a fifth to around 150,000 between 2017 and 2023.

So, what red flags might indicate a spiral in mental health, and what can parents do to help?

1. Low mood

“If your child or young person is feeling low and seem more flat, tearful or irritable and this lasts for an extended period of time, it could be a sign of depression,” warns Dr Seb Thompson, consultant clinical psychologist at Cygnet Health Care.

“Parents should gently check in with them and be there to listen and provide much-needed emotional support.”

2. Withdrawal from friends and family

“Children who are depressed may feel misunderstood, irritable, worthless, or hopeless,” explains Thompson. “They may feel like no one can understand or help them and therefore they alienate themselves from existing friendships or stop trying to make new ones.”

It may be tempting to force them to speak about what is going on, but they might not be ready yet.

“They might be trying to make sense of what is going on for them before they are ready to communicate,” says Thompson. “The best thing that you can do is to make sure that when they are ready to talk about it, you will be there to listen.”

3. Appetite changes

Changes in appetite, whether eating significantly more or less than usual, can be an important indicator of a child’s mental health.

“For some children, overeating may be a way of coping with stress or anxiety, while a loss of appetite can signal depression or a high level of distress,” explains Dr Elena Touroni, a consultant psychologist and co-founder of The Chelsea Psychology Clinic, which works with many children and young people.

“Parents should be concerned if these changes persist for more than a couple of weeks or if they are accompanied by other signs of emotional distress, such as low energy or irritability. To help, try to maintain regular mealtimes and offer a variety of healthy food choices without pressuring your child to eat.”

If you notice consistent patterns or significant weight changes, it may be time to consult a healthcare professional for guidance.

4. Change in sleeping patterns

It is important to be alert to any changes in sleep patterns, whether that is sleeping too much or being unable to sleep at all.

“If we don’t get enough sleep, our physical and mental health suffers,” explains Thompson. “For many people, this means feeling low in energy, depressed and irritable. It can also affect our concentration and our ability to focus on daily tasks or difficulty remembering.”

5. Unexplained anxiousness

If your child appears unusually anxious without a clear reason, it could be a sign of underlying anxiety or stress.

“They might exhibit behaviours such as constant worrying, restlessness, or physical symptoms like stomachaches or headaches,” highlights Touroni. “To help ease their anxiety, validate their feelings by acknowledging their concerns without judgement.

“Encourage them to talk about what’s worrying them, and help them develop coping strategies such as deep breathing exercises or mindfulness activities.

“If their anxiety is impacting their daily life, such as affecting school performance or social interactions, it may be time to consult a mental health professional for further support.”

6. Decreased interest in their favourite activities

“If children are suffering with low mood or depression, they may no longer find enjoyment in things they used to, such as sports, clubs, socialising and group activities, and may avoid these situations,” says Thompson.

Many parents go straight into problem-solving mode when they notice this type of behaviour, but this won’t always help.

“There might be a temptation to try and fix whatever is going on,” says Thompson. “However, it is having their internal thoughts and feelings validated that makes the most difference.”