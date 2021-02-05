7 ideas for sprucing up your front garden

Tending to our front gardens with a vibrant mix of flowers and green shoots not only increases the curb appeal of most homes, but it makes us feel good and helps wildlife thrive too.

Indeed, according to a survey carried out for the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), the number of front gardens with no greenery at all has halved in the past five years – while twice as many people say the space in front of their home is now entirely greened up.

We look at ways to make your front of house more welcoming.

1. Marry paint effects with petals

TODO: define component type factbox

It’s all in the detail… think about tying your garden together by colour co-ordinating your front door with climbing roses and flowering plants. Chances are, the door furniture and panels could do with a touch-up anyway, now the days are slowly getting longer and brighter.

2. Brights are beautiful

TODO: define component type factbox

Attention grabbing, for sure and sometimes, the brighter the better. Exotic, high impact shades will reinforce a feeling of escapism and create a holiday vibe, especially with summer staycations on the cards.

3. Be creative with containers

TODO: define component type factbox

Playful and fun, sometimes it’s good to think outside the (potting) box – and take a look inside your home for outdoor inspiration. We love the idea of this wrought-iron baby bed doubling up as a garden planter. Think about salvaging and repurposing other vintage pieces too.

4. You can never have too many troughs

TODO: define component type factbox

No matter how small or large your front garden, a flowering trough is eye-catching and charming. You can hang them from railings or hook them onto a garden wall or patio fence, and shade-loving perennials will pimp up a dark corner.

5. Topiary can be just as tantalizing as a riot of colour

TODO: define component type factbox

If you really want to work those plants to perfection, training perennials, clipping foliage and adding architectural flair can be a relaxing pastime, as well as a rewarding hobby… don’t be surprised if your neighbours are green with envy.

6. Create a cottage garden with crowded plantings

TODO: define component type factbox

Filling in gaps with bold, exuberant plants is like using your patio as a paint palette. Garden furniture can act as your artist’s easel and mounting pots here there and everywhere with different flower shapes will make your canvas bloom.

7. Wield a little flower power with a window box

TODO: define component type factbox

If you’re short on space and your front garden is more street style, a window box is your best bet. Capitalise with seasonal collections and combinations of grasses and flower forms – and you’ll have a garden room to call your own.