7 summer scents with the power to perfume your home

When it comes to fragrance and sensory emotions, it’s safe to say certain smells improve our mood, help us relax and reflect the moment we’re living in.

As Emma South, Jo Malone London fragrance and lifestyle expert puts it: “Scenting your home allows you to create an environment that engages the senses.

“Our sense of smell is so closely linked to our emotions, using scent in your surroundings enables you to change the ambience in your home to suit your mood – or the season.”

Moreover, she says changing fragrance to suit the season is great fun and scents you loved in the winter may not deliver in the summer.

“Your favourite home candle will suddenly feel wrong in the heat,” says South. “And something lighter and zestier will be needed to lift the space and mirror the sunshine.”

Jennifer Genson, WoodWick R&D director of fragrance and sensory science at Newell Brands, says: “Fragrance can play a powerful role in your home, even during the warmer months.

“Scented candles add a touch of luxury to any space, and can instantly set a mood, whether you’re hosting a special occasion or just elevating the everyday.”

During the summer, Genson suggests bringing fresh, sophisticated fragrances into the home to fill the space with vibrant and distinctive scents.

Here’s what’s lifting our mood with their seasonal bouquets…

1. Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Scented Candle, from £50 (200g)

Inspired by the British coastline with sea salt notes, surf, waves and spray, it’s marine-fresh with a beguiling woody note; invigorating and will take you one step closer to the seaside.

2. WoodWick Tomato Leaf & Basil candle, £26.99 (184g), Yankee Candle

Cited as the foodie smell of summer, with fragrant tomato leaf and basil, alongside touches of thyme and fresh sage, light this flame to fabricate an indoor garden.

3. The White Company Amalfi Lemon Luxury 2 Wick Candle, £35 (280g)

Think lemon groves, cliff-side terraces, Mediterranean coastlines and an azure ocean… with scented notes of lemon, neroli and cedarwood to re-energise the senses, this candle will magic you there in a heartbeat.

4. Urban Apothecary London Lavender Dream Luxury Wellbeing Candle, £45 (300g)

With lavender season in full swing, some might say this is the next best thing to visiting the lavender fields of Provence. Part of Urban Apothecary London’s wellbeing candle collection, it’s infused with essential oils to help you restore and relax – a calming cure-all.

5. Arran Sense of Scotland After the Rain Candle, £35 (35cl)

Fresh and uplifting, with rose petals, musk and floral citrus; notes of sandalwood lend woody facets with lingering lime creating a harmonious, happy and relaxing atmosphere. Top with a room spray to spritz your summer bedding and linen.

6. NEST New York Sunlit Yuzu & Neroli Classic Candle, from £48 (230g), Cult Beauty

With its summery freshness, yuzu embodies a tangy character with exotic, captivating notes of rich florals; softly layered with blossomy, citrusy notes of neroli in the mix. A flame with the feel-good factor, it’s fruity, floral and lots of fun.

7. Loriest & Co August Scented Candle, £40 (215g)

An ode to the aromas of August, this candle celebrates the earthy notes of wild heather, herbaceous geraniums and honeyed floral accord topped with botanical aromatics. One for sun-kissed schemes, with flowers spilling from terracotta pots.